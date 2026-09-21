AMAsia Pulse: AM Investment Picks Up Across Asia-Pacific

The first half of September brought fresh investment and expansion activity across Asia-Pacific’s additive manufacturing sector. China’s Xinjinghe secured funding for an aerospace AM hub, South Korea’s Lincsolution outlined plans for a KRW 30 billion convertible bond issue, and Australia’s Titomic reported more than A$750,000 in new US orders. Elsewhere, Japan launched personalized 3D printed footwear, while new powder-processing capacity came online in Australia and plans moved forward for an additive manufacturing center in Vietnam.
Here are seven AM developments from across the region from September 1 through 16.
China
Xinjinghe receives investment for Chuzhou aerospace AM hub
Xinjinghe received an equity investment jointly led by CMC Capital’s Huawen Qingneng fund and the Chuzhou local government, CMC announced on September 10. The investment supports an aerospace additive manufacturing hub in Chuzhou. The Huzhou-based company builds metal printers and provides printing services using laser powder-bed fusion and powder- and wire-fed deposition. CMC did not disclose the investment amount.
Japan
DIFF. launches personalized 3D printed shoes
DIFF. began formal sales of its DIFF.3D personalized shoes on September 1, priced at JPY 27,500 ($175) including tax. The Osaka company, established through a Mizuno startup program, uses three-dimensional foot measurements and its DIFF.ENGINE software to generate individual shoe designs for 3D printing. It quotes approximately ten days from confirmation of the foot data to delivery. Sales volumes were not disclosed.
South Korea
Lincsolution plans KRW 30 billion convertible bond issue
Lincsolution disclosed a KRW 30 billion convertible bond issuance decision on September 14, corrected on September 16. Payment is scheduled for September 22. The company allocated KRW 17 billion to machinery and facilities at a second factory in 2027-2028 and KRW 13 billion to operations. The zero-coupon bonds mature in September 2031, with an initial conversion price of KRW 32,823 per share.
Vietnam
Rosatom and Petrovietnam agree on equipment for Vietnamese AM center
Rosatom‘s Fuel Division and Petrovietnam signed an agreement on September 9 defining equipment scope and a delivery schedule for an additive manufacturing center in Vietnam. It covers selective laser melting and direct laser deposition printers, heat-treatment and machining equipment, and laboratory analysis. Intended applications include drilling and pumping components. The agreement also addresses local metal-powder production, training and qualification; the center is not yet reported as operational.
Australia
CSIRO commissions Melbourne Powder Lab for AM feedstock development
CSIRO announced its newly commissioned Powder Lab in Clayton, Melbourne, on September 16. The facility offers industry access to a Tekna TEK SPHERO 15 plasma system for producing spherical powders and a NARA NHS-1 hybridization mill for coating or combining materials at particle scale. It supports metal, ceramic and composite feedstock development for additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy alongside CSIRO’s Lab22 facilities.
Titomic reports four US orders worth more than A$750,000
Titomic announced four US purchase orders totaling more than A$750,000 on September 2. Received over the preceding two weeks, the orders came from aerospace and defense prime contractors and an energy-sector customer, covering military and commercial space, aircraft, and oil and gas applications. The company did not identify the customers or disclose individual order values. The announcement reports orders, not recognized revenue.
SPEE3D appoints Bryan O’Connor as global CEO
SPEE3D named Bryan O’Connor global chief executive on September 8. Co-founder and outgoing CEO Byron Kennedy is relocating to the United States to develop the company’s business and partnerships there. O’Connor previously served as managing director of Moog Australia and general manager of Moog’s Asia-Pacific defense business. SPEE3D supplies cold-spray metal printing systems for manufacturing and maintenance applications.
Prepared by AMPulse
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