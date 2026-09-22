3D Printing Financials: $28M in China, U.S. Deals and a Metal AM Comeback

Money continues to go into additive manufacturing (AM). From a $30 million raise for a Chinese metal 3D printing company to new funding for naval AM and a European company rebuilding after insolvency, the latest deals cover very different corners of the industry.

China’s Global Laser Box Raises $28M for Metal 3D Printing

Chinese metal 3D printing company Global Laser Box (GLB) has raised nearly RMB 200 million ($30 million) in Series A funding. The round was backed by Qifu Capital, Changxing Investment, and Chuangshiji Investment. GLB plans to use the money to develop its selective laser melting (SLM) printers and software, expand production, and grow its business outside China.

Founded in 2023, GLB makes metal 3D printing equipment and also provides printing services. The company has production and service sites across China and says its products are sold in more than 60 countries. GLB is also trying to bring metal 3D printing to a much broader market. In June, it introduced the DP-C1, a desktop metal 3D printer aimed at individual users, small businesses, and print farms. The company says the machine is ready for mass production.

With the new funding, GLB plans to grow both sides of its business. It is expanding its industrial metal AM operations while also developing smaller and less expensive systems for a broader group of users.

Radian Forge Raises $2.5M for Naval AM

Virginia-based Radian Forge raised $2.5 million in seed financing to expand its manufacturing capacity for the U.S. naval, maritime, and defense industries. Veteran Ventures Capital led the round through its Fund II, with participation from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation and existing investors.

Radian Forge uses large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) to make large metal components. The process uses wire feedstock and an electric arc to deposit metal, allowing manufacturers to build parts that can be much larger than those produced on conventional powder bed 3D printers.

One goal is to make large metal parts faster for the U.S. maritime industry, where traditional manufacturing can mean long lead times. New funding will help expand production and support more naval and defense work.

The funding comes as the company is already expanding in Virginia. In February, Radian Forge announced plans to invest $10.5 million in its Portsmouth operation and create 53 jobs. What’s more, the location puts the company close to one of the largest concentrations of naval shipbuilding and repair activity in the United States.

Precera Medical Buys Additive Metal Services

Money is also moving into medical AM through acquisitions. Precera Medical has acquired the assets and business of Additive Metal Services (AMS), a Michigan company specializing in metal injection molding and sinter-based additive manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first strategic deal completed by Precera since private equity firm SK Capital launched the company in November 2025.

Precera makes medical devices for other companies, handling everything from prototypes to finished parts. Buying AMS adds metal injection molding and sinter-based 3D printing to those services. With sinter-based AM, parts are printed from metal powder mixed with a binder. They are then heated to remove the binder and turn the material into a dense metal part.

The company says this will help medical device customers move from early design and prototyping through validation and commercial production without having to work with as many separate suppliers.

Precera CEO Dylan Hushka said, “This is the first strategic acquisition for Precera as we continue building a new era of precision manufacturing. By bringing together decades of MIM experience and specialized equipment with Precera’s capabilities in precision machining and automation, we are creating a scalable solution for critical components such as robotic surgery end effectors and distal components for interventional catheter-based devices with the tolerances, quality and process control these applications demand.”

BEAMIT Rebuilds After Insolvency

In Italy, BEAMIT is starting a new chapter after a major financial crisis and change of ownership. One of Europe’s better-known metal AM service providers, the company is now investing in new equipment under its new owner.

BEAMIT entered judicial liquidation on June 20, 2025. According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta di Parma, the company had more than 160 creditors and over €30 million in liabilities. Still, parts of the business kept operating. BEAMIT had important work in aerospace, space, and defense, and its operations in Fornovo and Rubbiano continued while a buyer was found.

Italian company Rainshow Industries acquired BEAMIT’s Aeronautics, Space and Defense (ASD) business in February 2026, including the Fornovo and Rubbiano operations. The deal went through Italy’s Golden Power review, which covers acquisitions involving strategically important industries.

Now investment is starting again. BEAMIT recently installed an EOS M4 ONYX at its Fornovo site, reportedly the first system of its kind in the EMEA region. The facility already operates several other EOS metal 3D printers.

Rainshow has plans to expand further. The company wants to build a larger Italian manufacturing business around BEAMIT, combining additive manufacturing with other production processes. It also plans to add two facilities at the former Fiat industrial site in Termini Imerese, Sicily.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.