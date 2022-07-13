Fuse 1+ ups Low-Cost SLS 3D Printing with 30W Laser

In early 2021, Formlabs released the Fuse 1 3D printer, which was its long-awaited entry into the selective laser sintering (SLS) market. Now, the double 3D printing unicorn has launched the Fuse 1+ 30W, created off the success of the original Fuse 1 and now its most powerful industrial SLS 3D printer yet. Featuring improved components, like a more powerful laser and galvanometer system, Formlabs says that its newest system is a “compact, contained ecosystem” that offers “truly rapid SLS” at a scanning speed of up to 12.5 meters per second. This enables customers in a variety of sectors to 3D print high-performance parts within hours.

The new Formlabs Fuse 1+ 30W was designed to be reliable and offer a more efficient end-to-end 3D printing workflow. Its integrated components have all been upgraded in order to improve not only material performance but also overall throughput, allowing customers to print their parts up to two times faster than the competition.

“Since launching the Fuse 1 in January 2021, Formlabs has single handedly expanded the SLS market, accounting for more than 50 percent of SLS printer sales in that time. With the Fuse 1+ 30W, we’re pushing SLS 3D printing to new heights — delivering truly rapid, high-throughput SLS printing at a price point that companies can afford,” said Max Lobovsky, the CEO and Co-Founder of Formlabs. “In total, Formlabs has sold over 100,000 professional SLA printers — more than any other 3D printer manufacturer — and the Fuse 1+ 30W sets us up to similarly dominate the SLS market.”

Formlabs has definitely dominated the stereolithography (SLA) market for some time now, quite possibly because the company works hard to control every aspect of its process; these are certainly not open source systems we’re dealing with, after all. It seems like it’s getting the hang of SLS technology as well, since it didn’t take seven years to roll out the Fuse 1+ 30W like it did its predecessor.

This new industrial SLS 3D printer was developed to deliver efficiency at every step of the process, including print setup, powder recovery, and mixing. It features an active powder handling system for industrial-grade materials, and 30W laser printing for fast turnaround. Thanks to the printer’s nitrogen purge print options, the material properties of the printed powders are competitive with other leading companies, and the Fuse 1+ 30W also offers low-waste 3D printing and a fast ROI, thanks to its powder recyclability and high packing density. You can order the new SLS 3D printer today, starting at $27,499, compared to the $18,499 of the original Fuse 1. Shipping is slated to begin next month.

In addition to the Fuse 1+ 30W, Formlabs has also announced the release of its latest SLS material. Nylon 11 CF powder is a strong, carbon fiber-reinforced material for end-use applications, and this new powder makes it possible for customers to print lightweight but strong parts in-house.

Featuring high stiffness and both dimensional and thermal stability, Nylon 11 CF Powder supports the capabilities of the new Fuse 1+ 30W, 3D printing rigid, lightweight parts with a high degree of impact and vibration resistance. This, paired with its high strength-to-weight ratio, make the powder a good choice for functional composite prototypes, high-impact equipment, and replacement and spare metal alternative parts.

Formlabs calls its new Nylon 11 CF powder a “highly stable, high-performance material,” offering the best qualities from both nylon and carbon fiber.

