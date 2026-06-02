UAS Additive Strategies 2026
AMS X

ORNL Improves Error Mitigation in Large Polymer Parts

09:30 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAcademic ResearchArtificial Intelligence (AI)AutomationDronesMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology
AMR Applications Analysis

Share this Article

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has commercialized a number of large-format 3D printing technologies. Now, scientists are working on error mitigation in large parts. ORNL is using six thermal cameras to analyze the deposition, hardening, and cooling behavior of the beads as they are deposited. Computer vision is then used to adjust the temperature and extrusion parameters in response to defects. The parameters can also be optimized to increase intra-layer bonding. I first saw this approach at Aibuild many years ago. The team there, at the time, just two people strong, pioneered adjusting parameters in real time to reduce and even correct errors.

A test object is 3D printed using a new system that monitors for errors and corrects them automatically during the manufacturing of large plastic composite items. Image courtesy of Carlos Jones/ORNL, US Dept. of Energy.

The ORNL team says that they can do things like adjust when, “material that was about 30% too cool when the next layer was applied. Upon detecting this, the controller automatically increased the print speed to maintain the optimal temperature for layers to fuse correctly, demonstrating real-time correction in action.” The control unit can adjust temperature variants to a few degrees. The AI model does not have to be trained on new parts per se, but it should work for any printable part. In 2024, ORNL published a paper looking at this approach and later made it so that the system could adjust within seconds. Now the correction happens in real time.

ORNL’s Kris Villez adjusts thermal cameras incorporated into a big-area 3D printer before testing a new technology for error recognition and correction. Image courtesy of Alonda Hines/ORNL, US Dept. of Energy.

Lead Researcher Kris Villez explained,

“There is a vast opportunity space to make these machines more intelligent and more responsive. In the end, we’d love this to work like baking bread: You set the oven temperature, put in your dough, and return when the timer goes off to see if it’s done. You don’t have to monitor the oven temperature in real time throughout the baking.”

University of Tennessee graduate student Chris O’Brien sets up the 3D-printing apparatus at ORNL to test a new sensing and control technology for creating large objects with plastic composite. Image courtesy of Alonda Hines/ORNL, US Dept. of Energy.

Large-format polymer 3D printing has been important to the US for decades now. On the one hand, it can be used for formwork for construction. But it can also be used to make many boats very quickly and at much lower cost than is done now. In 2021, we said that,

“The U.S. is almighty on the sea, but automated construction of autonomous sea vehicles can negate American marine power. The U.S. has hundreds of billions tied up in its carriers, and a fleet of polymer UUVs or surface vehicles could negate this force. In the Persian Gulf, Iran already routinely menaces much more sophisticated U.S. ships with its polymer gunboats.”

We looked in May of 2022 at the potential and importance of 3D printed drone boats, and we said then that this capability being offered to Ukraine,

“A curiosity in a laundry list of weapons given to Ukraine, this may seem like small beans compared to Howitzers and other weapons. However, this is an incredibly significant move. Russia should have near-unrestricted access and dominion over the Black Sea. However, due to the specter of these drones, it does not. It would take many millions of dollars in funds and thousands of individuals on conventional ships to make Russia worry about its position in the Black Sea. It would also take many months of training for Ukrainian sailors to learn to operate the high-tech Christmas trees that are contemporary frigates and other warships. It would take many years to build new surface ships as well. With conventional weapons, there is no solution or path to a solution whereby Ukraine would be a credible threat to the Russian Navy. But, with these new expendable drones, it is.”

The first Russian ship was sunk in October of that year, and now Ukraine has disabled around a third of the Russian Black Sea fleet with these drones. Ukraine, a country without a meaningful Navy, has come close to neutralizing the once mighty Russian fleet in the Black Sea with these drones. So 3D printed drone boats are not a luxury or a cool science project, but a war-winning weapon. And as we argued in the Hilux for the Seas post recently, the US could and indeed must turn to 3D printing to develop these drone boats at scale.

At the same time, 3D printing of formwork for energy installations, as well as for missiles and hypersonics, is very important. A lot of the roads towards a functioning US military go through 3D printing, and getting large-format polymer right seems more important every day.

The growing connection between drones, defense, and additive manufacturing will be a major focus of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies UAS: The Present and Future of Drone Manufacturing event on June 30, 2026, where industry leaders will discuss how 3D printing is reshaping drone production and deployment.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

UAS Additive Strategies: Register by June 30 to Learn About the Hottest Topic in 3D Printing

Himed and Adva Cera to Work on Bioceramic Medical Devices

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsFeatured StoriesNorth America

Ceramic 3D Printing Applications on Display at Ceramics Expo USA

There’s a lot of crossover between ceramics and additive manufacturing (AM). Now, we just need to get the two industries to talk to each other more. It was nice to...

May 16, 2026
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsExclusive Interviews

Medical, Electronics, & Semiconductors: Detailed 3D Prints at RAPID 2026 with Boston Micro Fabrication & Lithoz

They say that good things come in small packages, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF). A leader in micro-precision additive manufacturing, the company...

April 22, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergyScience & Technology

DTU 3D Prints New Fuel Cell Design With 5x Power Boost

Technical University of Denmark (DTU) researchers have used Lithoz ceramics 3D printing to make more efficient hydrogen fuel cells. With a part made from Lithoz Yttria Fully Stabilized Zirconia (8YSZ),...

April 7, 2026
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsFeatured Stories

Ceramitec 2026 3D Printing Wrap Up

I was surprised by just how many 3D printing companies and 3D printing projects there were at Ceramitec this year. I came away from the show convinced that the ceramics...

March 31, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
Continuum Powders
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
HP Filament
Formnext
DeskArtes
AMA Healthcare
Continuum Powders
ADDMAN
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Atlix
FacFox
Design at Elevation
AMR Applications Analysis
IMTS
MMX
TCT 3Sixty
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Additec
3DPOD
UAS Additive Strategies 2026
HP

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides