3DPOD Episode 77: Max Lobovsky, Formlabs Co-Founder & CEO

A 3D printing double unicorn, Formlabs is one of the most talked about and followed startups out there. The firm pioneered desktop stereolithography and the professional desktop segment and now has released an entry level powder bed fusion machine, as well.

We speak to founder and CEO Max Lobovsky about the early days of Formlabs. How did the company get funding? Well, it started with an overheard story and a tweet. Max goes on to talk about why Formlabs made some of the choices it did and how it came to grow. He discusses the company’s future and how it will continue to grow, as well. We also discuss SPACs, IPOs and more. Really great discussion!

Max will also take part in the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2021 summit on September 9, 2021, where he will be able to shed more light on overall market and his company’s role in it. Register for free here.

