Creality

Ultimaker Releases Metal 3D Printing Expansion Kit for S5 Platform

14 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D Printing
Inkbit

Share this Article

Ultimaker, the Dutch desktop 3D printer powerhouse, has announced the release of a metal expansion kit for its S5 platform. The S5 is Ultimaker’s largest-scale 3D printing platform, and is used by Ford and Volkswagen, among other giant corporate customers.

In a press release, Ultimaker’s product manager Andrea Gasperini said, “The Ultimaker Metal Expansion Kit is especially suitable for printing non-off-the-shelf parts such as tools, jigs and fixtures, replacement parts, functional prototypes and auxiliary components. The Kit provides access to a complete and validated 3D printing workflow on open platform that offers competitive quality and lead times normally only accessible with full in-house metal fused filament fabrication (MFFF) solutions at a much higher total cost of ownership.”

Gasperini also noted that the limited number of customers that have already started using the kit are “realizing return-on-investment (ROI) in less than a year.” Clearly, then, the financial considerations, alongside Ultimaker’s dominance of the FFF desktop market, should help introduce metal additive manufacturing (AM) to a much wider audience.

Probably not coincidentally, this comes shortly after two significant Ultimaker developments: the company’s purchase of MakerBot, and the latest update (version 5.0) to its Cura software. The latter facilitates much greater user control by allowing for prints with variable line widths in the same object.

As for the acquisition of MakerBot, a little over a year ago (and about a year before it was purchased by Ultimaker), the company came out with a metal expansion platform for its METHOD system. Especially given that Ultimaker, like MakerBot, uses BASF filament, it seems likely that the metal expansion kit was one of the primary interests Ultimaker had in the acquisition.

In addition to the hardware components, including print cores and a print bed, the metal expansion kid provides entry into multiple online support services for the platform. And, as was the case with the MakerBot bundle, customers are given access to the BASF Debinding and Sintering Order Management Portal. Once the parts are printed, customers send them into a local participating service bureau for post-processing, after which the finished product is sent back.

If the much lower price point, when compared to purchasing entire additional platforms, does indeed lead to wider adoption of metal AM, that could be a catalyst for increased adoption of using AM for repairs. The ability to change line widths would also facilitate this, owing again to its enhancement of user control, accentuating the principal advantage of AM technologies: the ability to create geometries otherwise unachievable. This is particularly helpful in creating one-off parts (or even parts of parts) specifically designed to achieve unique repairs.

Finally, although the process of sending the print in for post-processing is obviously less convenient than being able to do one’s own post-processing, it’s also a large part of what makes the cost of entry so much lower. Moreover, with increased adoption, sintering service bureaus would become logical hubs for burgeoning AM-centered supply chains.

Images courtesy of Ultimaker

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Formlabs Dental Academy: Free Educational Platform for 3D Printing in Dentistry

CEOs Dive Into Raising Capital Without Going Public – Part I

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 12, 2022

We have another busy week of webinars and events, starting with an international conference on powder metallurgy. In addition, Stratasys is continuing its Experience Tour, TriMech will discussing managing data...

June 12, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingConsumer GoodsHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, June 2, 2022: 3D Printers, Research, Tooling, & More

We’re starting off with news from Farsoon in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as the company has four new 3D printer models ready for the European market. Desktop Metal and...

June 2, 2022
3D Printed Food3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing a Meatless World SeriesBusiness

Harvard Grads Aim for Mass 3D Printed Alt Meats with $3M Seed Round

Businesses trying to revolutionize the alternative meat industry through 3D printing attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in funding in the last ten years, growing from just a few companies...

May 10, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 8th, 2022

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events in the AM industry ahead of us, with topics covering 3D printed housing, robotics, the supply chain, multimaterial 3D printing, generative...

May 8, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Flashforge
Desktop Metal
HP
ExOne
GE Additive
FacFox
3d systems
Nano Dimension
Velo3D
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides