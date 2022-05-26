DED Metal 3D Printing Study Reduces Errors in Functionally Graded Materials

“Inconel 718 has excellent properties, but it is expensive. By mixing it with STS 316L to create a high-performance FGM, we have not only improved its technical and commercial advantages, but its economic feasibility as well,” Professor Do-Sik Shim stated.
“These findings will lead to improvements in the field, such as reduced costs, extended component lifespans in equipment, and enhanced functionality,” Professor Shim opined.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
EOS President of North America Discusses the Future of Metal Laser 3D Printing
EOS has been the long-established leader in laser sintering, representing the largest installed base in the market. However, as companies new and old attempt to push the segment, particularly in...
How Intelligent Automation and Networking of 3D Printing and Post-processing Increase Productivity
The market for Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes continues to grow and will even fivefold by 2030, according to SmarTech Analysis. More and more companies are taking a step towards the...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 1st, 2022
We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events ahead! 3D Systems has multiple offerings, while Stratasys continues its Experience Tour, Formlabs hosts The Digital Factory in Boston, and Nexa3D...
BASF Venture Replique Establishes 3D Printing Materials Network
Replique, part of the BASF venture builder, is establishing a 3D printing materials network to advance the production of 3D printed parts. This partner network of authorized material vendors is...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.