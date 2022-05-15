3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 15, 2022

This is a big week in the additive manufacturing industry—RAPID + TCT is here! But that’s not the only event in town; there will also be webinars on topics like SOLIDWORKS tips, machine learning and AI for digital twins, getting 3D printing started in a hospital setting, and much more. Read on for all the details!

The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

First, Stratasys continues its Experience Tour on the west coast this week, first at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon, hosted by NWTP on Monday, May 16th. GoEngineer will host at the River Pig Saloon in Portland on the 17th, and CATI will host at Topgolf in Hillsboro on the 18th. Finally, on Friday, May 20th, the tour heads to Washington, with GoEngineer hosting at Postdoc Brewing in Redmond.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

Wohlers Report Live

The day before RAPID begins, ASTM International and SME will present the first ever Wohlers Report Live on Monday, May 16th, from 1:30-6 pm EST at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. The event will discuss some of the more interesting AM trends and findings, such as industry growth, popular materials, M&A and investment, myths, and more, from the Wohlers Report 2022 team: Terry Wohlers, MSc, Dr. h.c., FSME, Head of Advisory Services & Market Intelligence; Noah Mostow, BSME, MSc, Market Intelligence & Analytics Manager; Joseph Kowen, LLB, MBA, Associate Consultant; and Shane Collins, FASTM, AMUG Dino, Associate Consultant. Attendees will gain perspective and have the chance to engage in interactive sessions with industry leaders.

“Wohlers Report LIVE will provide you with unique perspectives, opinions, and views from Wohlers Associates experts, so you can gain further insights into what is between the lines of Wohlers Report 2022.”

You can register for the first ever Wohlers Report Live here. This includes a digital copy of the Wohlers Report 2022, a Q&A session, and a networking reception.

RAPID + TCT 2022

This one hardly needs an introduction—RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, will be in Detroit, and also available in a digital format, May 17-19. There will be more than 130 presentations in 7 themed tracks focused on R&D, Aerospace, Wider Industrial, Healthcare, Ecosystem, Automotive, and Solutions, in addition to over 400 technology innovators, more than 200 influential speakers, thought leadership panels and over 20 Technical Industry Panels, interesting keynotes, the SME Zone Theater, a packed exhibit hall with plenty of new product launches, Tech Hub, multiple opportunities for networking—including the AM Industry Celebration—and so much more.

“RAPID + TCT has the knowledge you need to capitalize on the next generation of additive manufacturing. Whether you’re an experienced AM user or new to the industry, this year’s Conference is fully customizable to your needs. Discover new opportunities to revolutionize your product design, cut costs and reduce time to market — and make strategic connections you can count on before, during and after the event.”

You can register for RAPID + TCT here. Keep an eye out while you’re there for members of the 3DPrint.com team!

ASME Policy Impact 2022

Also from May 17-19, ASME is holding a virtual event on Policy Impact 2022. This will be the organization’s second annual premier legislative event, and will feature 20 expert speakers from several sectors, such as clean energy, the supply chain, and workforce development. The keynote address will focus on the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities for engineering R&D, workforce development, and I’m hoping additive manufacturing. Virtual Congressional visits will be available via Zoom all day on the 19th, and the event will wrap up with a virtual networking reception.

“Come share your passion for engineering with policymakers!​ ASME is excited to offer our members the opportunity to meet with Members of Congress and their staff to discuss critical issues and legislation affecting the engineering profession.​ ASME Government Relations staff will schedule your congressional visits.​ ASME’s 2022 congressional visits will be virtual.”

You can register for the virtual event here.

Rapid.Tech 3D in Germany

Live-streaming and in-person at Messe Erfurt in Germany, also from May 17-19, the Rapid.Tech 3D specialist conference will take place, offering attendees insight into current AM developments. There will be a variety of trade forums, including Design, 3D Printing & Education, AM in Construction Engineering & Architecture, AM Science, Aviation, News from AM, Medical, Automotive & Mobility, and more, with keynote speeches from Autodesk, Airbus Helicopter, Porsche, the German Emirati Institute, Procter & Gamble, Autodesk, Toolcraft, Sauber, and more. The finalists in this year’s 3D Pioneers Challenge will also be presented, and the winners announced, at Rapid.Tech 3D, and a lot of big names will be exhibiting, such as Trumpf, Nano Dimension, Stratasys, Intamsys, and more.

“Rapid.Tech 3D is one of the most important information events in the field of generative manufacturing processes. The status and progress of rapid prototyping through to the implementation of end products with the help of additive manufacturing and the introduction of technology into series production are examined.”

You can purchase a Rapid.Tech 3D ticket here.

Global Industrie 2022

Coming to the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition complex from May 17-20, Global Industrie is “the biggest factory in France,” with 1,500 machines in operation, 2,300 exhibitors from across the whole industrial ecosystem, and a grand total of 15 zones, including Electronics, Robotics, Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing, Green Tech, Smart: Digitalization, Automation and Mechatronics, and more. Attendees will have the chance to see state-of-the-art industrial processes and innovations, and plenty of big names from the AM industry will exhibit at Global Industrie, including Markforged, Formlabs, Altair, and Multistation, which will share a booth with 3d signals; the two just announced an extension of their partnership.

“Through the variety and quality both of its exhibitors and of the activities it offers [lien vers la page], Global Industrie highlights and rewards the latest new developments and allows you to better anticipate transformations in industry.”

You can subscribe and register for the event here.

TriMech Presents 60 SOLIDWORKS Tips in 60 Minutes

If you’ve only got an hour to spare on Tuesday, May 17th, spend it with TriMech as it presents “60 SOLIDWORKS Tips in 60 Minutes.” During the webinar at 10 am EST, TriMech Solutions Consultant – Applications Sawyer Gara will demonstrate 60 SOLIDWORKS tips that will help you become more efficient when using the software and its daily design tools. Gara will discuss keyboard shortcuts for faster modeling, workflows and functionality in SOLIDWORKS, and other helpful tips.

“Every year, SOLIDWORKS releases with tons of new improvements and enhancements that can save time and effort when designing. “For long time users and SOLIDWORKS newcomers alike, it can be hard to keep track of all the time-saving shortcuts that we can take advantage of to make us more dangerous in our daily design tools. Why scour forums and update changelogs to find the tips for a performance boost when you can tune in to this webinar!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Sinterit: SLS Printout Webinar

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, May 19th, Sinterit will host a brief “SLS printout – Q&A session” webinar covering the basics of SLS 3D printing “From STL to printout.” Sinterit experts Michał Niemas, Application Engineer, and CMO Jarek Pieniążek, will answer questions on everything from how to prepare a model for SLS printing, the level of precision and accuracy you can expect, how to post-process a print for the highest quality, and more.

“This webinar will be helpful for you,

If you hadn’t a chance to print models with SLS technology

If you consider SLS technology to be implemented in your company

If you had unsatisfactory results with your SLS prints

If you have some doubts about SLS 3D printing

If you want to understand the differences between FDM, SLA, or metal to check if SLS technology is for you

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME & SmartUQ on Digital Twins

For its second webinar this week, ASME will hold a Mechanical Engineering webinar on “The Role of Machine Learning and AI for Digital Twins” at 2 pm EST on the 18th. Presented by Gavin Jones, Pr. Application Engineer at SmartUQ, the webinar is meant for engineers, managers, and data scientists who are involved in, use, or operate product and equipment design and manufacturing, and are interested in using machine learning as part of a digital twin workflow. Attendees will hear about an electric motor use case in which sensors and machine learning techniques like statistical calibration were used to improve the accuracy of a digital twin.

“In the era of Industry 4.0, the digital twin has emerged as a new technology that brings together physical and simulated information to deliver greater value from existing resources. When paired the latest machine learning techniques, digital twins can lead to better decision making at each step of the product lifecycle including during design, manufacturing, and operations. This webinar will introduce the role of machine learning and AI for Digital Twins.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Smart Manufacturing Experience May Webinar

Next month, the Smart Manufacturing Experience event is coming to Pittsburgh, but until then, we’ll have to be satisfied with the complimentary, monthly webinars, which offer a glimpse at technologies that will be featured at the event. This month’s webinar, held on Wednesday the 18th at 3 pm EST, will focus on “What it Takes to Deploy Machine Learning in Manufacturing.” Paul Boris, the CRO of Praemo, Inc., will moderate the panel, consisting of featured speakers Andy Henderson, PhD, Praemo CTO, and Matthew Krugh, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Lab Manager at Clemson University.

“This panel of Smart Manufacturing Experts have worked with many manufacturers over multiple years implementing advanced data analysis and machine learning within manufacturing operations. Their collective insights will offer real-life experience and deep discussion covering common problems in manufacturing that data analysis and ML is solving, common pitfalls and ways to mitigate, and keys to successful implementations of data analysis and the opportunities for ML-enabled Continuous Process Improvement.”

You can register for the webinar here.

De-Risking the Production Line with Materialise

In its first of two webinars on Thursday, May 19th, Materialise is focusing on “Unsung Heroes of 3D Printing: Cut Costs and De-Risk Your Production Line.” At 10 am EST, attendees will learn how process innovation, lateral thinking, and using 3D printing for simple parts with sensitive time leads, can help renew production. Erik de Zeeuw, Market Manager at Materialise Manufacturing, and Mathieu Cornelis, Innovation Manager at Materialise Mindware, will discuss why 3D printing is a great way to cut manufacturing costs, how to effectively apply AM innovation to small-scale or limited part series in several industries, and more.

“Have you ever considered 3D printing as a solution for your hard-to-source components? Or would you only use 3DP for complex designs? In the past, companies relied on technical drivers to determine 3DP’s suitability for part manufacturing. Now, economic considerations and the supply chain are emerging as just as important.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise: 3D Printing & Planning In Hospitals

Also at 10 am EST on the 19th, Materialise will hold a webinar on “Getting Started with 3D Printing and Planning in Your Hospital.” Attendees will hear about 3D printing best practices for personalized patient care, how to scale up clinical operations using the Materialise Mimics inPrint software solution, and more from five expert speakers: Dr. Paolo Traverso, a urologist at IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino and researcher with the Department of Integrated Surgical and Diagnostic Sciences; Dr. Amir Bigdeli, Head of Interventional & Diagnostic Radiology at Artemed Klinikum München Süd; Shiden Yohannes, Medical Solution Engineer at Formlabs; and Application Engineer Marina Nagel and Medical Application Engineer Antonia Wiedemann, both from Materialise.

“Join this webinar to learn how surgeons seamlessly integrate Mimics inPrint into their clinical workflows. This makes the in-house quality process setup more efficient, increases the accessibility of medical 3D technology, improves patient outcomes, and promotes personalized healthcare. Discover how to integrate the technology into your workflow and hear strategic and technical insights on 3D printing from Formlabs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech on New 3DEXPERIENCE 2022x FD02 Enhancements

In its second webinar of the week, TriMech will present “What’s New in 2022x FD02 for 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS,” also at 10 am EST on May 19th. Matt Kokoski, TriMech Technical Manager – 3DEXPERIENCE, will present some of the main enhancements to 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Cloud, and discuss how these new tools can benefit the design process. Attendees will learn how to navigate these new interface additions, use Bookmarks to organize data, collaborate with users outside of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and more.

“3DEXPERIENCE 2022x FD02 added some exciting new enhancements to 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Cloud. Join us to see some of the key enhancements to 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Cloud and how they benefit the design process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DEXPERIENCE & Prototype to Production

Speaking of SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes is holding a SOLIDWORKS Live webinar at 11 am EST on the 19th, about “Prototype to Production: A 3DEXPERIENCE Works Story with LID Boss.” Eight speakers, including internal platform experts and guests from the Center for Advanced Design (CAD), will take attendees on a deep dive into the practical ways that 3DEXPERIENCE Works can be used to refine, validate, and manufacture products. You’ll learn to use the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to change how you design.

“Join our SOLIDWORKS experts and guests from LID Boss to explore the rich capabilities of the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and see how you can leverage your designs and engineering data to refine, validate and ultimately manufacture completed products with the best tools that 3DEXPERIENCE Works has to offer.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SprintRay at LMT Lab Day West

Finally, LMT Lab Day West will be held May 20-21 at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in California. Describing itself as the “The Second Largest Dental Laboratory Event in America,” seminars will cover topics including 3D printed crowns, understanding the digital dentistry workflow, the use of zirconia, 3D printed dentures and nightguards, how to manage digital cases in DentalCAD, the FDA’s position on automated CAD/CAM manufacturing in the dental lab, and much more. Several big industry names will be exhibiting and speaking at LMT Lab Day West, including SprintRay, Carbon, 3D Systems and Oqton, Stratasys, and more.

“What began with 31 exhibitors and about 400 attendees has grown to 260 exhibitors and over 4,500 attendees. LAB DAY has become the industry’s most comprehensive, most highly attended trade show in the history of North America drawing attendance from all over the world.”

You must pre-register for LMT Lab Day West here by the end of today, May 15th if you want to attend.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.