3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 17, 2022

Stratasys and Velo3D are both continuing their 3D printing tours for this week’s webinar and event roundup. There will also be a Space Showcase, a course on metal powder bed fusion, an overview of end-to-end AM solutions, a medical 3D printing course, and more.

The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys continues its Experience Tour this week in Arizona, starting with a stop in Flagstaff on Monday, April 18th. PADT is hosting this stop at Northern Arizona University, along with the stop on Wednesday the 20th at Arizona State University. There will be an additional stop at Arizona State University on the 20th, but this second one will be hosted by Purple Platypus.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

Velo3D Continues “Seeing is Believing” Roadshow

On Tuesday, April 19th, Velo3D will continue its “Seeing is Believing” AM roadshow in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 9 am until 3 pm EST at The Westin Pittsburgh, attendees will get the chance to see examples of parts printed by the company’s customers, and learn how Velo3D can help them create complex designs, achieve a more flexible supply chain and greater part performance, and help provide greater part repeatability. The Velo3D experts at this event will be Zach Murphfree, VP, Global Sales & Business Development; Matt Karesh, Technical Business Development Manager; and Will Hasting, PE, Director of Solutions Engineering.

“Whether you’re new to metal additive manufacturing (AM) or have some experience with conventional AM technologies, our upcoming “Seeing is Believing” roadshow in Pittsburgh, PA is the perfect opportunity to learn how Velo3D’s end-to-end solution is pushing the boundaries of what AM can achieve.”

You can register for the Pittsburgh roadshow event here, or email [email protected] to request a ticket.

TriMech on 3D Printing Production-Grade End-Use Parts

To learn about P3 and SAF 3D printing technologies by Stratasys, tune in at 10 am EST on the 20th for TriMech’s webinar, “The Future Is Now: Production Grade 3D Printed End-Use Parts.” The company’s AM Solutions Consultant Rich Annino will discuss these two leading AM processes for production-grade parts. He will cover the types of parts that are good candidates for transitioning to AM, how 3D printing is reducing reliance on injection mold tooling, which of these two production 3D printing processes are right for your product, and more.

“Not familiar with SAF and P3 technology? No worries, Rich will guide everyone through what makes these technologies unique to the field and more importantly, how they are being used to manufacture end-use parts and how that is positively impacting manufacturers and consumers alike.”

You can register for the webinar here.

MakerBot’s Virtual Summit on 3D Printing in Education

On Wednesday, April 20th, MakerBot is holding its third annual virtual summit, “Igniting Student Innovation,” on 3D printing in education. There will be eight speakers during the summit, including educators and professionals across various industries, who will discuss the career paths they’re currently on because of 3D printing. Everything kicks off at 11 am EST with welcome remarks from MakerBot’s Education Manager Andrea Zermeño, and then there will be a few sessions, along with workshops for attendees interested in a deeper understanding of designing for and prototyping with 3D printing. The summit will conclude at 2:30 pm EST.

“This year we’re taking a different approach and focusing not just on career paths with 3D printing but how students and teachers can really take advantage of 3D printing – from 3D design for beginners and advanced users to live prototyping and problem-solving with 3D printing.”

You can register for the free summit here.

3D Systems Space Showcase

At the Long Beach Marriott hotel in California, 3D Systems is holding a Space Showcase on the 20th from 1 to 10 pm EST. A team of industry experts will demonstrate the company’s solutions, discuss applications, and show large and small sample parts, such as heat exchangers, a hypersonic nacelle, an investment casting pattern, and more. There will be food and drinks available all day, along with brief presentations on topics like generative design, material allowables, and more.

“Stop in anytime during the day to see 3D Systems’ Additive Manufacturing solutions that optimize performance and manufacturing of components for the Space Industry.”

You can register for the event here.

Smart Manufacturing Experience April Webinar

The last webinar on Wednesday, April 20th, from 3 to 4 pm EST, is by SME, focused on “Workforce Development Support for Smart Manufacturing.” It’s one of the nonprofit’s monthly webinar offerings leading up to the Smart Manufacturing Experience event in Pittsburgh this June. Moderated by Dan Sloan, Strategic Partnerships Director for Tooling U-SME, panelists Conrad Leiva, Director of Ecosystem and Workforce Development for CESMII, and Lisa Masciantonio Chief, Workforce Officer at the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, will have a live discussion on some of the unique workforce challenges for the Smart Manufacturing workforce transformation, the tools and programs available to help upskill the incumbent workforce, and more.

“As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve, employers will need to recruit, hire, and develop a smart manufacturing workforce capable of working with modern cyber-physical systems and embrace data-driven business models. Previous workforce investments with community partners and internal incumbent employee programs will now need to address a new spectrum of emerging Smart and Cyber job roles. Understanding the important advantages of a Smart Manufacturing business model and the emerging skills and competencies that will be valued by the Smart Manufacturing industry will help employers build the necessary programs and produce the skills for their organization.”

You can register for this free webinar here.

ASTM: Build Orientation & Supports for PBF-LB

At 10 am EST on Thursday, April 21st, ASTM’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding a webinar on “Metal PBF-LB Build Orientation and Supports Considerations.” Instructor Mark Kirby, with the University of Waterloo’s Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing (MSAM) lab, will teach attendees about the importance of supports, evaluating build layouts, and decision-making workflows, all in terms of metal PBF-LB technology. Topics will include support strategies for medical devices, the interaction between supports and orientation, support removal, neglected parameters, and more.

“Love them or loathe them, supports are literally the foundation of most LPBF builds. Getting this part of the process right is critical to success. Unfortunately it seems that recipes for good supports are often learnt the hard way, and may not be formally documented. This is the definition of art vs science. The webinar will attempt to shed light on the science of supports, by exploring many practical examples of both success and failure.”

You can register for the webinar for $49 here.

Stratasys on the Holistic Approach to AM

Continuing its webinar series, Stratasys will present “A Holistic Approach to Additive Manufacturing” on Thursday at 12 pm EST. During this brief webinar, attendees will hear live customer testimonials of the company’s products from James Page, CTO of Riven; Oqton Application Engineer Robin Huizing; and Mark McGarry, Oqton Senior Sales Director. These speakers will explain what value they’re bringing to the Stratasys platform.

“As the rise in additive manufacturing and its uses become more apparent, the need for a trusted, end-to-end solution becomes increasingly necessary for early adopters. The GRABCAD additive manufacturing platform and its software partners offer just that.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Improving Engineering Efficiency with ASME & Onshape

ASME is holding a webinar on “Improving Engineering Efficiency: Top 5 Improvements Teams are Making Now” at 1 pm EST on the 21st. Mike LaFleche, Principal Technical Services Engineer for Onshape, will present the “top five” critical steps that product teams are taking to improve their performance in the future. Attendees will learn how to maximize their productivity by getting rid of CAD crashes and file corruption, version control confusion, and more.

“In today’s competitive environment, small process improvements in product development processes can improve productivity and drive innovation. Whether a small startup or a multi-national, process optimization can often yield long term benefits in efficiency, time to market and profitability. “So, how do you begin to review your current tools, workflows and data management capabilities?”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing in Prosthetics with 3DHEALS

3DHEALS will focus on “3D Printed Prosthetics” in its latest webinar, at 2 pm EST this Thursday the 21st. Sponsored by HP, the webinar will be moderated by Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, and panelists will be Founder of PPprint GmbH Professor Hans-Werner Schmidt, with the Universität Bayreuth; Samer Moussa, MS, CPO, Product Manager – Strategy & Incubation, 3D Printing, for HP; CEO of the Victoria Hand Project Michael Peirone; Albert Shih, Professor in Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and the Institute of Gerontology at the University of Michigan; and Bryan Craft, Application Specialist with Spentys.

“Over the years, the images of disabled children with colorful prosthetic limbs inspired impactful movements like the ENABLE community and Victoria Hand Project, as well as enumerable passionate innovators who have pushed the boundaries to increase accessibility and lower the cost of orthotics and prosthetics. However, the field of 3D printed prosthetics has advanced significantly since the days of ENABLE hands. These advancements include not just hardware, materials, but also software, designs, 3D scanning, and lately completely digitalized workflow at the point of care, often leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence. More importantly, technologists are now working more closely with clinicians to create a more efficient and more evidence-based patient-centered clinical solution. In this highly anticipated webinar, we invited experts with decades of technical, business, and clinical experiences and diverse perspectives to give the attendees a 360-degree view of the current and future status of the industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

End-to-End AM Solutions by NAMIC & SMF

At 2 am EST, which is 2 pm SGT, “An Overview of the End-to-End Additive Manufacturing Solutions” will be presented in a webinar co-organized by NAMIC and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF). Spare Parts 3D will share how manufacturers can digitize their parts inventory and identify parts for 3D printing, while AM service bureau ELH Tech will present successful case studies to show the feasibility of adopting technology like AM. Attendees will also learn what kinds of support are offered to lower the barriers to AM adoption, including funding from NAMIC and training programs from Singapore Polytechnic.

“The adoption of additive manufacturing is seeing continuous growth in Singapore and the government has invested significantly into public additive manufacturing (AM) infrastructure in the recent years. “Discover with AM experts the end-to-end solutions that AM can provide, from design to fabrication and post-processing, and how the technology can be utilised to improve your business workflow.”

You can register for the webinar here.

RSNA Medical 3D Printing Course

The final event in this week’s roundup is the “RSNA Medical 3D Printing in Practice” course, sponsored by 3D Systems and held at the Westin on Michigan Avenue in Chicago from April 22-24. The three-day course will feature lectures covering the clinical applications of 3D printing in several subspecialties, as well as panel discussions, abstract presentations, and software demonstrations. Attendees will also have the chance to network with exhibitors, including 3D Systems, who will showcase the latest 3D printing technology.

“Take advantage of a unique opportunity to learn more about the value of 3D printing at RSNA Medical 3D Printing in Practice. Collaborate with leading group physicians, technologists and engineers and engage with 3D printing technology to learn how it can advance medical care at your institution.”

You can register for the course here, and schedule a meeting with 3D Systems here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.