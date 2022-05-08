3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 8th, 2022

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events in the AM industry ahead of us, with topics covering 3D printed housing, robotics, the supply chain, multimaterial 3D printing, generative design, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printed Housing Conference

First up is the inaugural 3D Printed Housing Conference, a virtual event on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10. Hosted by Ctrl+C Construction, the two-day event welcomes industry experts and experience builders from companies like COBOD International, Black Buffalo, Mighty Buildings, Apis Cor, CyBe Construction, and others to discuss finding your place in the 3D printed housing market. Author, podcast host, five-time TEDxTalk speaker, and humanitarian Alex Sheen will emcee the event, and a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, which is actively providing 3D printed homes for families in need.

“The 3D printed housing market is growing at an outrageous pace. This conference is designed to answer your tactical and strategic questions about how 3D printed houses are made. Our speakers will share insights from their hands-on experience at construction sites. Use the information you learn to shape your 3D printed housing strategy over the next 5 years.”

The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys continues its Experience Tour this week in California, taking the Mobile Showroom to Sunnyvale first on the 9th; GoEngineer is hosting this stop at Faultline Brewing. On the 10th, H2I will host at the Stanford Campus SEQ Courtyard at Stanford University. Finally, on the 12th, GoEngineer will host again, this time at Topgolf in Roseville.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

RadTech UV+EB Technology Expo & Conference

RadTech, the nonprofit Association for UV+EB Technology, is holding its 18th UV+EB Technology Expo and Conference from May-12 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Florida. The focus will be on formulations, sustainable processes, and new material development for UV+EB applications, along with enabling applications in electronics and industrial coatings, wood and building products, and printing and packaging. The industry event will also feature over 60 exhibitors demonstrating UV+EB applications, and the RadLaunch Class of 2022 will be presented, showcasing startups and ideas for new UV+EB applications and materials.

“Two dedicated sessions on 3D printing/additive manufacturing will offer a deep dive into formulation, materials and post cure. The event also provides academic educational opportunities including a UV+EB basics course and “undergrad” and “graduate” level polymer chemistry; and a course on Design of Experiments.”

Robotics Summit & Expo / Healthcare Robotics / DeviceTalks Boston

From May 10-11, the Robotics Summit & Expo, the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, and DeviceTalks Boston will be co-located at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. HP will be attending the multifaceted educational summit and expo focused on commercial robotics and intelligent systems, which will feature four separate tracks—one on Technologies, Tools and Platforms, one on Design and Development, another on Manufacturability, Business Models and Business, and a bonus track. The forum will address healthcare challenges with robotics technologies, and offer guidance, peer networking, and hands-on access to the latest robotics-enabling technologies, in an effort to improve the processes for designing, developing, and manufacturing next-generation commercial class healthcare robotics solutions.

Medtech’s most innovative professionals will unite at DeviceTalks Boston to explore the technologies and trends shaping the future of medical devices. Attendees will receive guidance on fixing bottlenecks in important stages like innovation and funding, manufacturing and sourcing, reimbursement and market development, prototyping, and more. You can register for the Robotics Summit & Expo, Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, and DeviceTalks Boston here; just choose your event on the registration page.

OTWorld International Trade Show & World Congress

The OTWorld International Trade Show and World Congress will be held from May 10-13 in Leipzig, Germany, focusing on the medical aids and equipment sector. The event brings together stakeholders and experts from all around the world to set standards for customized, patient-oriented treatment in an environment of innovation and exchange. Materialise is one company that will be exhibiting at OTWorld, showcasing the benefits of its Materialise Phits Suite and custom 3D printed phits orthotics at Hall 1, Stand H44. WASP will also be exhibiting, at Hall 5, Stand B08, with the two newest 3D printers in its industrial Delta WASP large-format line—the 4070 FX and 4070 HDP. The company will also have its Digital Orthopedic Laboratory, which is a solution comprised of tools and expertise for creating advanced customized medical devices.

“Prosthetists, orthotists, orthopaedic footwear professionals, rehabilitation technicians, dealers for healthcare supplies, engineers, physicians and physiotherapists from more than 90 countries exchange ideas and discuss improved care options for patients. The involvement of numerous national and international professional societies ensures an optimum transfer of knowledge.”

Integrating SOLIDWORKS Electrical with Common Software Tools

On Tuesday, May 10th, at 1 pm EST, Dassault Systèmes will hold a webinar on “SOLIDWORKS Electrical: Integration with Common Software Tools-FAQ,” where all your important ECAD questions will be answered. Attendees will talk about importing AutoCAD and AutoCAD Electrical blocks, drawings, and libraries, how SOLIDWORKS Electrical works with an existing infrastructure, and more.

“In this webinar, we will demonstrate how we easily bring in existing data and quickly generate the required deliverables by covering a few scenarios where SOLIDWORKS Electrical interacts with other commonly used products and tools in a complementary fashion.”

Supporting the Supply Chain with 3D Printing

Also on May 10th, at 2 pm EST, Formlabs is sponsoring a webinar, hosted by Machine Design, on “How 3D Printing Supports Supply Chains.” Mike Baker, the Global Content Lead at Formlabs, will host an in-depth roundtable discussion with Formlabs COO Jason Fullmer; Rich Mokuolu, CEO at Partsimony; and Genevieve Lee, Manufacturing Engineer at Fast Radius. They will talk about supply chain pressures during Industry 4.0 and other related topics, and answer questions at the end.

“In the midst of Industry 4.0, supply chain pressures have caused manufacturers to struggle to meet increasing demand and changing manufacturing processes. “3D printing, machine learning and additive manufacturing can help address those supply chain woes. These solutions allow companies to bring the prototyping and production process largely in-house. It also allows for manufacturers to design, print, and deploy replacement tooling for production lines or end-use parts, easing the pressure on traditional supply chain methods.”

Nanoscribe Hosting EPIC Meeting on Advanced Microoptics

At Nanoscribe headquarters in Karlsruhe, the company is hosting the “EPIC Meeting on Advanced Microoptics: Simulation, Fabrication & Characterization” from May 11-12. Focused on 3D microfabrication, the meeting for the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC) is dedicated to the latest trends and developments in advanced microoptics, and the purpose is to connect stakeholders within the microoptics manufacturing supply chain with use cases in multiple fields of application. There will be several talks across four sessions, focused on design tools for advanced micro-optical systems, fabrication techniques for refractive and diffractive microoptics, how Nanoscribe’s high-precision Quantum X align enables freeform microoptical elements to be 3D printed directly onto complex structures, material challenges, and more.

“There will be panel sessions on design tools and specific requirements, fabrication concepts and mass manufacturing, material challenges and novel applications in augmented reality, data communications, sensing and lighting. Learn more about the event’s exciting program, including a visit to the demolab as part of our Microfabrication Experience Center.”

Experience Stratasys Manufacturing Virtual Event

At this week’s Experience Stratasys: Manufacturing virtual event, the company will introduce two new 3D printers, new GrabCAD features, over 20 new materials, and applications for its FDM, P3, SAF, and SL technologies. Attendees will hear from application engineers, product leaders, and industry-leading customers who are working to transform their manufacturing operations and make the factory floor more efficient and flexible by augmenting traditional machining operations with additive ones by Stratasys. There will be two events, with the first session at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 11th for the Americas, and the second session at 10 am CEST (4 am EST) on Thursday the 12th.

“Join us on May 11 or May 12 to bring additive manufacturing to an industrial scale. Stratasys 3D printing is ready to help you bring flexibility to the factory floor, sustainability to supply chains, and cost efficiency to manufacturing. From tooling to jigs and fixtures to production parts at scale, let’s create without limits.”

TriMech on New Features in DriveWorks 20

At 10 am EST on the 11th, TriMech will share the “Top 10 New Features in DriveWorks 20” in a webinar featuring TriMech System Architect, Devin Martin will discuss the company’s top 10 favorite new enhancements in DriveWorks 20, the most recent release of the leading CAD automation and CPQ tool for manufacturing companies. Attendees will learn about what DriveWorks is, receive an overview of DriveWorks 20, hear about the features and productivity benefits in this new release, and more.

“In this webinar, we are diving into our top 10 favorite new enhancements in DriveWorks 20! We are going to break down our favorite enhancements ranging from web-ready 3D preview improvements to PDF manipulation.”

America Makes Holding TRX Webinar

In its latest TRX Webinar, America Makes will host “Multi-Metal 3D Printing by Meltio,” with Yash Bandari, PhD, Additive Business Development Manager at Meltio founding partner AddiTec, presenting. The webinar, at 2 pm EST on May 11th, will focus on Meltio’s laser metal deposition (LMD) process, which uses wire or powder as the feedstock, though wire is typically preferred. AddiTec has several years worth of experience and background in LMD technology, and Bandari will cover Meltio’s LMD printing in terms of application, materials applied, technology, and motion control.

“This process can be used for both fabrication and repair of metal components with enhanced material properties using single wire, dual wire, or wire and powder combination. Different materials like Titanium alloys, Nickel alloys, Steels etc. can be applied in this process. This process is gaining attention in various sectors that can produce metal components with low Buy-To-Fly (B:F) ratios at high deposition rates, low costs, and with reductions in lead times. The potential advantages of this LMD process for production of structures in aerospace, automobile, space, oil and gas, and jewelry sector will also be discussed.”

ASTM on PBF-LB/M Processing

On Thursday, May 12th, at 10 am EST, ASTM International is holding a webinar on “Multi-Scanner PBF-LB/M Processing.” Taught by Niklas Praetzsch, M.Sc. (m), R&D Project Manager for PBF-LB/M Process & Systems Engineering at Fraunhofer ILT, the webinar will focus on using multi-scanner PBF-LB/M systems and their benefits, challenges, and constraints, such as avoiding interaction between process by-products and laser radiation, scanfield calibration and alignment, planning a workload when using multiple scanners, and more.

“The webinar addresses the benefits and challenges of using multi-scanner PBF-LB/M systems on a laboratory scale and guidance on transferring the results to commercial multi-scanner PBF-LB/M machines. Depending on the arrangement of the scanners, parallel processing results in a number of constraints that must be taken into account when using multi-scanner PBF-LB/M machines.”

HP Offering Virtual Tour

HP is holding the second of two virtual tours of its 3D Printing Demo Center at 12 pm EST on the 12th. Attendees will learn how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works, its applications, have a chance to ask questions, and more. Speakers will be HP’s Carolina Rubio, 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and Wes Kramer, Application Engineer, along with Drew Baggens, the Sales & Marketing Manager at HP customer Avid Product Development. Baggens will discuss how Avid uses product design and commercial-grade 3D printing to help entrepreneurs, inventors, and companies around the world.

“In these sessions, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

AM & Generative Design with 3D Systems & ASME

At 2 pm EST on the 12th, 3D Systems is holding a webinar, hosted by ASME, on “Generative Design and Additive Manufacturing – Using Artificial Intelligence and Robots to Build Lightweight Structures for NASA’s EXCITE Mission.” Ryan McClelland, Research Engineer with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is the presenter of the session, and attendees will learn about the use of AM and generative design for the EXCITE mission, including the design, analysis, creation, and testing prototype hardware.

“Digital engineering technologies are transforming classical engineering tasks such as design, analysis, and fabrication for space-flight structures. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, generative design enables a paradigm shift in the design process, allowing the engineer to define design objectives and requirements while AI explores the design space to generate optimized designs that meet those parameters. Digital manufacturing enables these complex and lightweight designs to be robotically manufactured directly from 3D models. This includes both additive manufacturing, such as laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), and subtractive techniques such as automated milling.”

3D Printed Musical Instruments

Finally, “Synthesis: An Exploration of 3D-Printed Musical Instruments (Opening)” will close the week out, showcasing 3D printed musical instruments at the Depot Artspace, in partnership with Xero, in Devonport, Auckland, New Zealand. The interactive exhibition is already open, but the official opening, with refreshments and a live 3D printed band including drums and guitars, will be on Friday, May 13th, at 5 pm NZST (1 am EST). Professor Olaf Diegel from The University of Auckland’s Creative Design and Additive Manufacturing Lab will introduce the event, and share his insights on the intersection between 3D printing and art. The exhibition is hosted as part of Techweek and New Zealand Music Month.

“This exhibition demonstrates the intersection between art and 3D-printed technology, whilst also demonstrating the creative opportunities of additive manufacturing technology. “The 3D-printed instruments will be on display from 7-28 May 2022, where visitors of all ages can test-drive various instruments and leave with their very own 3D-printed object using our onsite 3D-printer!”

