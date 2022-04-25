Rapid

3DPOD Episode 102: 3D Printing Metamaterials with METAFOLD CEO Elissa Ross

by Joris Peels
Mathematician Elissa Ross is a member of MESH Consultants, which commercializes mathematical solutions for practical industry problems. METAFOLD is a MESH spinout that aims to rid us of our meshes and STLs by allowing users to create intricate and lightweight lattices and other complex structures. We loved talking to Elissa and finding out how researchers can come out of left field to solve some fundamental issues that our industry has. METAFOLD is also interesting because it has a go to market challenge: How do you commercialize a way to describe and arrange complex 3D printed shapes, lattices, TPMS structures, and more?

