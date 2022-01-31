3DPOD Episode 94: 3D Printing Generative Design with Hyperganic CEO Lin Kayser

Hyperganic is a stealthy startup that wants to replace how things are currently designed and made. The company aims to disrupt CAD with a very different design paradigm using artificial intelligence and generative design.

Heading up the firm is experienced entrepreneur Lin Kayser. Lin explains what Hyperganic wants to do and how it wants to do it. What follows is a fascinating look into how a company seven years in the making wants to tackle the new 3D printed world. By being procedural and letting engineers code to design parts, the company can make a real impact. If they can then define the properties of every part at the voxel level, then they could really shape how the future will be made.

