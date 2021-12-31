Additive Manufacturing Strategies

UnionTech Takes $31M to Grow SLA 3D Printing

11 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingBusinessStocks
HP

Share this Article

Shanghai-based 3D printer manufacturer UnionTech has announced a significant funding round worth 200 million Yuan (USD$31 million). The series D financing was led by Dening Capital, with participation from Money Capital, Yingke Private Equity, Dragonrise Capital, Evonik Equity Capital GmbH and more. This substantial influx of cash will likely see the firm grow rapidly alongside other major Chinese manufacturers like Farsoon and INTAMSYS.

Founded in 2000, UnionTech is primarily focused on stereolithography (SLA), claiming to maintain the largest market share for SLA in China. This includes standard laser-based SLA machines and digital light processing (DLP) UV projector-based 3D printers, from small medical and dental systems like the S110 to large-scale production printers like the D800. Additionally, UnionTech has developed its own software suite, which includes pre-print software Polydevs, print management tool RSCON/DSCON, and cloud-based fleet control software UnionFab—in other words, a complete software ecosystem.

Image courtesy of UnionTech.

Among other things, the company suggests it has over 2,000 customers globally, 137 patents, some 5,500 pieces of equipment installed around the world, and a 52 percent revenue growth rate from 2012 to 2021. UnionTech also says that it spent more than 100 million Yuan (USD$16 million) on research and development over the past three years.

Interestingly, UnionTech sells resins made formerly by DSM, now Covestro, for its machines, but Evonik, previously focused on polymer sintering powders, has been investing in the Chinese firm since at least 2020 when it acquired a minority stake. Evonik, which developed the first synthetic powder for selective laser sintering (SLS) in 1996, began breaking into other polymer formats in 2020 with a poly ether ether ketone (PEEK) filament for extrusion.

UnionTech’s various lines of 3D printers. Image courtesy of UnionTech.

Backing UnionTech not only gets the materials firm into photopolymers, but also the rapidly growing Chinese market, where Farsoon dominates in SLS and metal powder bed fusion and INTAMSYS is the current leader in industrial material extrusion. Both of those companies are expanding quickly, as Farsoon reported record sales in Q3 and INTAMSYS received an investment from Porsche. Meanwhile, desktop systems from China now dominate the low-cost sector. This includes Creality, Elegoo, and nearly countless others.

Perhaps UnionTech will use this funding to broaden into SLS and extrusion with the support of Evonik. Otherwise, we can imagine it continuing to add to its already robust portfolio of SLA and DLP machines, maybe venturing into large-scale continuous DLP similar to Azul 3D in the U.S. Or maybe it will simply add to its international teams.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Typ4 Powder-Blaster: Low-Cost, High-Volume Depowdering for 3D Printing

In Tufts Medical 3D Printing Course, Students Navigate Bioprinting and More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing

2022 Predictions: Bioprinting Leaders Weigh in

As 2021 comes to a close, the bioprinting field has a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future. The bioprinting landscape has evolved rapidly in the last decade,...

December 28, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Cellink and Nanoscribe Unveil New Submicron Bioprinter

Building on its strategy of democratizing bioprinting for researchers worldwide, biotech company Cellink teamed up with Nanoscribe, a supplier of high-precision microfabrication systems, to deliver a new submicron bioprinter. Both...

December 17, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

AMS 2022: Early Bird Rate for NYC 3D Printing Event Expires December 15

Additive Manufacturing Strategies, the foremost 3D printing event in the northeast, is coming to New York City this spring, March 1st through the 3rd. While last year our 3D printing...

December 14, 2021
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Research4D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

BMW Leads Seed Round for Rubber 3D Printing Startup Rapid Liquid Print

Boston 3D printing company Rapid Liquid Print (RLP) is working to make a new class of 3D printers that can effortlessly build large-scale, high-resolution, soft, and stretchable products using industry-grade...

December 8, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
Desktop Metal logo
Forecast3D
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Tronhoo3D
ExOne
HP
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides