Exone end to end binder jetting service

Say “Hello” to the ELEGOO Jupiter DLP 3D Printer

11 mins by Tess Bodley 3D Printers
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Let’s talk about resin 3D printing for a moment. I am a user of fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers. I like the substantially larger volume of FDM printers as compared to stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing printers. Part of the fun of making 3D prints for me is being able to fabricate objects as large as I want. I’ve made wall mounted projects that have taken 13 days to print. They would be impossible on most resin printers or would take substantially longer than I care for.

This is the print that took me 13 days to make.

However, resin printers do offer a cleaner, higher resolution print than filament systems, so I wanted to try them. I recently purchased an ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro. ELEGOO is one of the more prominent names in low-cost resin machines. Their brand vision is unadorned:  “With the help of programming and 3D printing technology, we can create almost anything—ELEGOO provides geeks with the keys to a new world.” ELEGOO has built a rather large brand and following of around 100,000 community members across more than 30 countries/regions around the world by providing low-cost 3D printing products.

Using the Mars 2 Pro did not go well. I tried 13 different prints, and 13 of them failed, including the test print that comes standard with the machine. I don’t know if I received a defective printer, or if I could not establish the correct settings. In any event, it was an abject failure. For all my FDM printers, I’ve been able to take them out of the box and start printing on them immediately. The other concern I had was the overall safety of the resin material itself. It tended to get everywhere when I was trying to work with it and made a mess out of my kitchen.

After this experience, I had given up on resin systems—until now. ELEGOO has just started their latest Kickstarter for the ELEGOO Jupiter, and there are several innovative features that are present in the Jupiter that have caught my attention.

The print volume of an ELEGOO SLA printer is anywhere from 129mm x 80mm x 160mm (ELEGOO Mars line) to 192mm x 199.898mm x 120mm (ELEGOO Saturn). The Saturn line has a 2K Monochrome resolution and the Mars has a 4K Monochrome resolution. This is important because it controls the speed of your prints.

As you might have guessed by now, the Jupiter makes all of those look tiny by comparison. The build volume on the Jupiter is 277.848mm x 156.06 mm x 300mm. As you can see in the photo, the Jupiter dwarfs their previous models. Not only is the build volume significantly larger, but it also includes a super-sized 12.8” 6K LCD resolution.

Powered by Aniwaa

With such a substantial LCD screen upgrade, you can anticipate even higher model quality than current resin systems on the market. This, is turn, diminishes the square edges that can occasionally happen on lower-resolution printers. The high pixel density has been engineered to produce high-resolution models. The large size of the masking LCD presents people with the ability to print large models, multiple smaller objects and anything in between.

On the earlier SLA printers, you would have to pour your liquid resin into a resin tank, hope that it was enough for larger prints, or keep checking on it to try and refill the tank while printing. Both options are not ideal. ELEGOO has fixed this, as well. The Jupiter has an automatic resin tank feeding inlet that allows the photopolymer to fill in the tank anytime it is running low during a print.

There are other features they’ve added, as well, such as an all-metal structure, a five-inch capacitive touch screen, built-in mini air purifier, and a one-year CHITUBOX Pro license. These are all great upgrades to the design and functionality of the machine.

With the vastly enhanced build volume and the 6K LCD screen, I am seriously reconsidering my stance on resin printers. Right now, the Jupiter is available on it’s Kickstarter page for $740 (43.08% off of the $1300 MSRP) on up. You should hurry though, as the early backer rewards have already sold out. I hope you have a better experience with resin printing than I did.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Dream 3D Printing Soonicorns: Essentium, ICON & More

Massive 3D Printed Park Erected in Shenzen, China

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

3D Printed House Tour: ICON Finishes Nation’s “First” 3D Printed Housing Development

Additive construction startup ICON has gone from 3D printing rocket pads to launching like a rocket, recently raking in $207 million in Series B funding. This occurred in the very...

August 31, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

ICON’s Concrete 3D Printing Tech Receives $207M in Funding

Within the same month, ICON unveiled a 3D printed Martian habitat and the largest 3D printed structure in North America, a barracks for the Texas Military Department. Now, the additive...

August 25, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

Concrete 3D Printing and Robots: Diamond Age Receives $8M in Seed Funding

Yet another additive construction startup is joining the increasingly competitive, yet still niche segment. Diamond Age is presenting itself as a “full stack robotics” firm aiming to automate the construction...

August 24, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

The Largest 3D Printed Structure in North America: a Military Barracks in Texas

ICON’s latest 3D printed training barracks structure in Texas signals another positive step for the additive construction industry. Described by the company as the largest 3D printed structure in North...

August 16, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
Desktop Metal logo
ExOne
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ICAM2021
Sigma Labs
XYZ Printing
CRP Windform
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides