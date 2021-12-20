Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Farsoon Ends 2021 with Record $15M in November 3D Printing Sales

8 hours by Matt Kremenetsky
It’s been a pivotal year for Farsoon Technologies, which, in addition to having a well-established presence in 3D printed plastics, is also perhaps China’s largest metal additive manufacturing (AM) firm. First off, back in May, Farsoon — which already had a significant presence in North America and western Europe — announced its expansion into the Japanese market.

Also in May, at the TCT Asia exhibition in Shanghai, Farsoon introduced two new machines: the 403P powder bed fusion (PBF) platform, and the FS721M large format metal system; the display at TCT included an eight-laser version of the latter model. Then, this fall, Farsoon made significant announcements related to its partnerships with other companies, including investments in the HT403P from BASF’s 3D printing division and Xuberance, as well as a new phase in its strategic partnership with the German firm Covestro, involving plans to develop new engineering powders.

Now, Farsoon is capping off a momentous 2021 by announcing record monthly orders for November: over $15 million in business, which includes the sale of over 40 machines, and contracts for materials, services, and applications. Farsoon also expanded its number of employees globally from 300 to 450.

In a press release, the director of Farsoon’s Global Business Group, Don Xu, said, “Despite the challenging pandemic situation, Farsoon was able to deliver strong performance supporting the recovering global industrial demands…We are also excited to see the growth in metal machines in Europe and North America…With a strong machine order backlog, we are confident of our positive outlook for 2022.”

Although Farsoon’s director notes that the company succeeded despite the pandemic, one could easily read the data in the opposite direction, and guess that the company’s success this past year was in large part because of it. After all, the machines and contracts ordered in November, 2021 will presumably not make an impact until 2022, so Farsoon’s record sales numbers are about the future.

To the extent that the supply chain crisis is pandemic related, and that — with the emergence of the omicron variant and the continuing-to-mount disruptions to every facet of the supply chain across the planet — both issues will continue to be determining factors for every global industry in 2022, it’s probably looking like a smarter decision everyday for major industrial concerns to turn to AM at least as an insurance policy, if not as the fulcrum around which to build a whole new model for doing business.

That said, it would make the most sense for companies like Airbus and BMW (both of which are Farsoon customers) to get on-board with a company like Farsoon, which doesn’t just produce printers, but runs the gamut across the whole AM-centered supply chain, from services to powders. Farsoon is setting itself up as something like a Chinese version of EOS, which means that, as big a 2021 as it had, 2022 will be even bigger. We can expect Farsoon not only to continue gobbling up more and more aspects of the Chinese market, but also to continue to make more partnerships with huge multinationals.

