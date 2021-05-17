Laser Sintering 3D Printer Firm Farsoon Expands into Japan

1 hour by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

Share this Article

Aiming to become a global company and support its additive manufacturing (AM) user base on a worldwide scale, Farsoon Technologies has established multiple regional partnerships, international offices and developed a team of 3D printing professionals from around the world. Now, the Chinese manufacturer of industrial polymer and metal laser sintering systems is expanding to Japan through a partnership with leading industrial solution supplier Japan 3D Printer. The new market target is part of Farsoon’s expansion strategy, which began in 2017 with the launch of Farsoon Americas in Austin, Texas.

Farsoon Americas’ headquarters in Austin, Texas. Image courtesy of Farsoon Technologies.

For eight years, Japan 3D Printer has provided additive solutions for more than 300 institutes and over 4,000 industrial customers in a wide range of industries, like automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and architecture. The business aims to contribute to the spread of 3D digital tools and seeks to be a solution partner for many local companies in a new era that will disrupt traditional manufacturing.

Adding to its comprehensive offering of 3D printers, which already includes Raise3D, Markforged, EOS, and BASF, Japan 3D Printing will soon introduce the polymer HT403P production system – one of Farsoon’s flagship printers – to its growing product line. Farsoon’s selective laser sintering (SLS) technology will be showcased to potential customers at the company’s Tokyo Demo Center, the DST Factory, proving it meets some of the highest industry standards through benchmark model testing.

The 403P series is Farsoons flagship production polymer system. Image courtesy of Farsoon Technologies.

Since it was first introduced at TCT Asia 2019, the high-speed polymer laser sintering HT403P system has been intensively operating in commercialized productions of domestic and global industrial partners. With a powerful eight-zone heater and intelligent thermal control systems, the open platform laser sintering system allows complete freedom of operation of its machines. Enhanced temperature shielding, laser power, and thermal controls enable the HT403P to process high-performance materials, such as nylon PA6, for direct-use applications.

Reflecting on the country’s 3D printing market, Japan 3D Printer’s Founder and CEO, Kitagawa Shihaku, said FDM had been a major 3D Printing technology in Japan for the past years. However, rapidly growing engineering demands have turned the company’s attention to new plastic additive technologies for manufacturing high-performance functional parts. Shihaku believes the introduction of Farsoon’s high-quality SLS technology will have a profound impact on local industrial manufacturing, offering “innovative, productive, yet cost-efficient solutions for many challenges in Japanese traditional manufacturing in the long run.”

Powered by Aniwaa

Farsoon’s international headquarters in China. Image courtesy of Farsoon Technologies.

As a globally diversified company, Farsoon aims to provide 3D systems and materials through multiple regional partnerships and offices in North America, Europe, and China. Founded by laser sintering pioneer Xu Xiaoshu in 2009, Farsoon has become a system supplier of industrial plastic laser sintering and metal laser melting systems. In just one year, it developed China’s first high-end selective laser sintering machine and its own line of SLS nylon materials. While pursuing a worldwide presence, the company established Farsoon Americas with its first company branch and direct distribution center in Austin, Texas, represented by industry veteran and former Manager at Stratasys North America, Phillip Conner.

Just a year later, BASF’s 3D Printing Business Director Dirk Simon was asked to join Farsoon’s new Europe offices, located in Germany, as Managing Director. Considering it has been working with an increasing number of industrial and academic customers, the firm has been actively looking for industry-focused sales channel partners and added a sales channel expansion into Northwest U.S. and Canada through a partnership with industrial solution supplier ACS Hybrid. Another partnership with experienced additive technologies provider Maha Chemicals helped Farsoon expand into the 3D printing space in Singapore and the rest of the Southeast Asian market. Since then, the Chinese 3D printing leader has shared its intentions to make its global footprint even more of a reality. Its latest partnership in Japan is the next step in that direction.

Farsoon’s Global Channel Manager, Vince Zhao, said years of innovation and successful practices give the company the confidence needed to supply “high-quality, truly open SLS solutions.” He also highlighted Japan’s additive market as one of the most important for top-quality industrial applications, mainly due to the very early adoption of the technology. Zhao said Japan 3D Printer’s expertise in additive manufacturing and extended customer base would help push industrial applications for Farsoon’s SLS platforms.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: voxeljet Posts Earnings Loss for Q1 2021, Revenue Up 4.5%

Daimler Buses Rolls out Mobile Facility for 3D Printing Spares

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMaritime 3D Printing

Kawasaki’s 3D Printed Spare Part Flown to Ship via Drone

One of the few businesses tackling the world of maritime 3D printing is Wilhelmsen, one of the largest businesses in the maritime sector, along with its partners, such as steel...

April 27, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

AIM Sweden and HP 3D Print Molded Fiber Tooling for Packaging

2021 is really shaping up to be the year of the application, capitalization, and consolidation. Many companies are being bought to facilitate market entry by new players. We are also...

April 16, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 3, 2021: Mirai Foods, Markforged, DyeMansion, Fictiv, Lithoz

With stories ranging from funding for 3D printed meat products and on-demand print finishing services to a new entry-level ceramic 3D printer, we’ve got plenty of news to cover in...

April 3, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D Printing

Saab Test Flies 3D Printed Replacement Part for Gripen Fighter Jet

While 3D printed spares are seeing increasing use in rail transport, it is now seeing deployment in an even more high-performance application: the repair of fighter jets. Swedish military firm...

April 1, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides