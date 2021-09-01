Exone end to end binder jetting service

BASF Forward AM & Xuberance Invest in Farsoon’s HT403P 3D Printer for China AMTC

9 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Recently, BASF’s 3D printing division Forward AM and 3D printing design and service company Xuberance collaborated to open a new Additive Manufacturing Technology Center (AMTC) in China. The new AMTC, located in Shanghai’s Lingang Science and Technology City technical hub, will act as a separate 3D printing hub, offering the combined expertise of both Xuberance and Forward AM in order to offer high-performance AM services to customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including engineering materials innovation, 3D design, technical services, and application solutions. There are over twenty 3D printers on site at the AMTC, covering a wide variety of the industry’s major technologies, and Forward AM has also decided to invest in the HT403P printer from Farsoon Technologies, bringing it to the AMTC floor as well.

“The establishment of the new AMTC in Shanghai marks an important step for us, as we are now able to offer customers in Asia-Pacific a perfectly integrated service – from consultancy, through our high-performance materials, to direct component printing and great design services for successful 3D printing,” François Minec, Managing Director BASF 3D Printing Solutions, said at the grand opening of the AMTC. “We are confident the AMTC will become a key hub for Additive Manufacturing in this region, strengthening our capability to co-innovate with our customers.”

Farsoon, a global manufacturer of advanced polymer and metal laser sintering systems, is China’s leading supplier of industrial-scale 3D printers, announcing that it had installed 3D printers at over 500 customer sites as of June 2021. The company has long worked with both Xuberance and BASF, partnering with the latter in 2014 to produce direct components on its own 3D printers for design and innovation projects. Xuberance was founded in 2008 by Steven Ma in Vienna, and is focused on mass customization of 3D digital data creations by integrating 3D printing and digital design. In 2015, Farsoon began a long-term R&D collaboration with BASF that was centered around developing high-temperature materials for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printing; this materials partnership was commercialized in 2018.

Powered by Aniwaa

Now, by investing in its industrial, high temperature-capable HT403P system, which features an eight-zone heater, enhanced temperature shielding, and intelligent thermal control systems, Forward AM has decided to strengthen its relationship with Farsoon. The BASF AMTC is now planning a number of projects—supporting industry customers with application- and material-specific 3D printing solutions—that will leverage both the open-platform printer and BASF’s high-performance materials.

Farsoon’s HT403P installed at the BASF AMTC in Shanghai. Image courtesy of BASF Forward AM.

During the fast approaching RAPID + TCT 2021 event, which will be held in Chicago from September 13-15, Farsoon Americas will be displaying several industrial parts that have been 3D printed using BASF Ultrasint powders at its Booth #7222.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Zenyum, Star3D, 3D Metal Forge

3DPOD Episode 77: Max Lobovsky, Formlabs Co-Founder & CEO

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusiness

AM Investment Strategies Profile: Formlabs

Formlabs CEO Max Lobovsky will be taking part in the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2021 summit on September 9, 2021. Formlabs began when MIT students Lobovsky and David...

August 30, 2021
3D Printing3D Software

3DPOD Episode 76: 3D Printing File Formats with 3MF Executive Director Luis Baldez

Luis Baldez is Senior Manager of Market Development for HP, but he’s also the Executive Director of the 3MF Consortium. 3MF is trying to get the 3D printing industry to...

August 23, 2021
3D Printed Food3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 75: 3D Printed Meat with MeaTech 3D Founder, Omri Schanin

MeaTech 3D (NasdaqCM: MITC) is the Israeli startup rocket ship that is aiming to commercialize and industrialize 3D printed meat. Ethical meat uses fewer resources, less water, less land and...

August 17, 2021
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 74: Jochen Loock, Fraunhofer IAPT

Jochen Loock has trained over 1000 professionals in Additive Manufacturing through the Additive Academy at Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technologies (IAPT). He now performs business development with automotive...

August 10, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ExOne
fac fox 3d printing service
Desktop Metal logo
Velo Guide to Metal AM Part Selection
EOS M 300-4
Center of excellence snapshop workshop
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides