3DPOD Episode 83: NAMIC Business Development Director, Mahendran Reddy

Mahendran Reddy is the Business Development Director for NAMIC. NAMIC is Singapore’s 3D printing promotion and coordination organization. I think it’s a remarkably effective one at that. We spoke to him to find out how Singapore was going about promoting the city state for 3D printing. What support can I have when I come to Singapore as an entrepreneur? Why is Singapore a good place to set up my Asian headquarters? What startups are already there? These are some of the things we discussed, we hope that you enjoy listening!
