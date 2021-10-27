Exone end to end binder jetting service

Formlabs Completes Large-Format SLA Ecosystem with Automated Post-Processing

8 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingAutomationPost-processing
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

Double unicorn 3D printing company Formlabs is jumping on the AM post-processing bandwagon with the launch of its Form Wash L and Form Cure L today, completing its large-format SLA ecosystem with automated equipment. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Autodesk to streamline digital workflows for 3D printing, and with the addition of this new post-processing hardware, Formlabs is now focused on giving users a more streamlined workflow for large-format 3D printing so that they can enjoy more automation and ease of use for large-scale production purposes.

The company’s large-format AM ecosystem was designed with users specifically in mind in order to give them a more intuitive experience while also increasing throughput, and this pair of fully automated post-processing systems is the final feather in the cap of the end-to-end solution for the Form 3L and Form 3BL printers—setting the platform up to become what Formlabs calls “the ideal 3D printing solution for cost-effective, in-house, large-scale production.”

“The introduction of our large format printers, Form 3L and Form 3BL, enabled Formlabs to open up our industry-leading SLA 3D printing technology to a whole new group of users at an accessible price while maintaining the professional quality Formlabs is known for. With the addition of the Form Wash L and Form Cure L to our SLA ecosystem, we are providing even greater ease-of-use and automation to our customers,” said Formlabs’ Chief Product Officer Dávid Lakatos.

Users should now be able to automate and streamline their large-format SLA 3D printing workflow even more with the introduction of this new post-processing equipment. The Form Wash L and Form Cure L provide pre-programmed settings that have been tuned to each of the company’s resins, which should enable consistently high-quality prints. Additionally, the systems have been validated and are compatible with the company’s entire SLA printer line and most Formlabs SLA materials, including the sterilizable, biocompatible ones made in its ISO:13485 facility.

Form Wash L

The new Form Wash L cleans the completed parts once they’ve been removed from the printer, and the new Form Cure L finishes the curing process so that the 3D printed parts are able to achieve the best possible dimensional accuracy and mechanical properties. While these systems are the final part of the company’s large-format SLA ecosystem, they can also be used for high throughput of smaller parts instead of just large ones.

“I can’t imagine trying to take advantage of the Form 3L system without Form Wash L and Form Cure L,” said Formlabs user Paul Lake, Lead Engineer at Watts Water Technologies. “I am looking forward to utilizing the Form 3L throughout our organization so we can streamline the development of our products across the company.”

Form Cure L

According to the “Automation and Additive Manufacturing: Opportunities and Markets” report by SmarTech Analysis, 3D printing only represents about one percent of the overall manufacturing and production landscape, and adoption obstacles include difficulty in controlling quality across the supply chain. By automating necessary steps such as post-processing, which has been referred to as the AM industry’s dirty little secret, it will be easier to maintain the level of quality that’s so necessary for highly regulated industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical.

Formlabs says that many companies outsource large-format print jobs, which can increase lead times and drive the cost up for prototypes. With access to its large-format AM ecosystem, now complete with the addition of this new post-processing equipment, users should have an easier time bringing production in-house, which can help save on both time and money, as well as boost throughput.

With most units expected to ship in the first quarter of 2022, the new Form Wash L and Form Cure L are available for pre-order beginning today.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Interview with Michael Fuller, CEO of 3D Printed Heat Exchanger Firm Conflux Technology

Conflux Gets $6M in Series A Round from AM Ventures for 3D Printed Heat Exchangers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

2021 Formnext Start-Up Challenge & AM Ventures Impact Award Winners Announced

While the physical event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Formnext is back live and in-person this year, November16-19, albeit with some very specific rules for attendance....

October 20, 2021
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D Printing3D ScanningAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, October 6, 2021: Business, Guns, & Bridges

We’re starting with a little business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as EPLUS 3D and Shining 3D have issued a joint declaration. Optomec received an order from an OEM...

October 6, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Space 3D Printing at the Core of Australia’s New Space Manufacturing Network

As the private space industry continues to reinvent itself, driving a never-before-seen boom in orbital milestones, space technology, and investment, many countries are focusing on leveraging their own space sectors,...

October 5, 2021
Maritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

“World’s Largest” 3D Printed Shipboard Fitting Certified for Installation

We’re still waiting for maritime 3D printing to experience the same boom as other sectors, but the market is slowly starting to progress in large part with assistance from DNV’s...

September 21, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
Sigma Labs
ExOne
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
A New Twist on a Boring Bit
Desktop Metal logo
Tronhoo3D
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
CRP Windform
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides