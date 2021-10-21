Exone end to end binder jetting service

3DPOD Episode 81: Hybrid Manufacturing with Dr. Jason Jones, CEO Hybrid-AM

Dr. Jason Jones was an AM researcher on a project that expanded in scope and got very complicated. Miraculously it resulted in a company called Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies. This firm makes print heads and equipment that turns CNC machines into DED machines. The company’s machines are used to make parts, repair parts and add new material to older parts. They also have inspection heads to enable parts to be build right and checked the first time. I really think that Hybrid is an amazing combination of Additive and CNC and criminally underused. Jason gave us a wonderful tour of his companies advantages and the specific advantages of 3D printing and subtractive manufacturing in one machine. Really worth your time!

