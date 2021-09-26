3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 26, 2021

We’ve got plenty of in-person and virtual events to tell you about this week, starting with TCT3Sixty and three other shows you can attend with the same pass! We’ve got webinars on novel testing methods for metal 3D printed parts, 3D printed innovations in electric vehicles, SLS 3D printing, SOLIDWORKS training, and more…you can find all the details below!

Four Shows, One Badge: Reuniting the Manufacturing Industry

This week, Rapid News Group and the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) are working together to—safely—offer manufacturing visitors access to four top industrial events, with one badge, held in the same place in the UK. After almost two years of waiting, the 2021 PPMA Show will be co-located at the NEC Birmingham from Tuesday-Thursday, September 28-30, together with Interplas, Med-Tech Innovation Expo, and TCT 3Sixty. The PPMA Show is focused on processing and packaging machinery, robotics, and industrial vision, while Interplas is a plastics show. Med-Tech Innovation Expo is, obviously, a medical design and manufacturing technology event, and TCT 3Sixty is centered on additive manufacturing.

“We cannot wait to re-open the doors to welcome back our exhibitors, speakers and attendees. By giving visitors access to all four events with one badge, they can see a wide spectrum of innovation in the manufacturing industry in one place, alongside a world-class multi-stage conference programme,” said Duncan Wood, Chief Executive at Rapid News Group, which organized Interplast, Med-Tech Innovation Expo, and TCT 3Sixty. “Thousands of visitors have registered to attend, showing that the manufacturing community has missed the opportunity to interact in a live environment. We are looking forward to presenting more than 1,000 exhibitors across the five halls. 1,000 reasons to come and join us!”

Visit any of the four event websites to register and receive your free visitor’s badge.

INTAMSYS Webinar Series – FUNMAT PRO 610 HT

INTAMSYS is kicking off its FUNMAT PRO 610 HT webinar series, all about the company’s latest FFF 3D printer for industrial materials. Just a quick teaser: the FUNMAT PRO 610 HT, which I got to see for myself at RAPID + TCT, has a large print volume, an open material system, and advanced thermal design, all of which combine to make the printer good for making functional prototypes, end-use parts, and tooling. The first of three rounds in the series, “Discover INTAMSYS’ Large-Scale and Industrial-Grade 3D Printer: FUNMAT PRO 610 HT,” will be held this Tuesday the 28th, and the short webinar with the company’s EMEA time will be held at 10 am Central European Time (4 am EST), while the one with the US team will be at 11 am EST. Rounds two and three will be held in the next few weeks.

“Our technologies enable customers to print functional prototypes, tooling, and end-use parts that optimize Design and Manufacturing processes. The Aerospace and Automotive industries have been huge benefactors of 3D printing as well as early adopters of the end-use capabilities that 3D printing now provides.”

You can register for the EMEA webinar here, and the US webinar here.

Novel Testing for Metal 3D Printed Parts

Also on the 28th, at 10 am EST, the ASTM International Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will hold a webinar titled “Novel Test Methods for Additively Manufactured Metal Parts.” The instructor, Professor Robert Lancaster, is a Chair in Materials Science & Engineering within the Institute of Structural Materials (ISM) at Swansea University, and will highlight some of the university’s recent research in determining the various benefits of experimental test methodologies, such as shear punch tensile testing, in characterizing mechanical behaviors of different AM alloy systems. Attendees will also learn about understanding scale effects of using test piece geometries of different dimensions.

“Additive manufacturing (AM) is a rapidly growing technology receiving global attention from several industrial sectors. The near net shape process has evolved significantly over recent years and is capable of fabricating fully dense structural parts with high potential for geometrical optimization that would not be possible with more traditional methods. However, understanding and characterizing the significant variance in the mechanical properties across the component due to the underlying transient microstructure is a fundamental research requirement. As such, traditional test approaches can be deemed unsuitable as it is difficult to extract representative test specimens which comply to relevant standards. Therefore, a suite of alternative experimental approaches capable of establishing the properties of geometrically representative microstructures and cross sections needs to be considered. Miniaturised mechanical test approaches are now widely exploited as an established means of obtaining useful mechanical property information from restricted material quantities and for components of limited dimension, providing a greater relationship to actual components than standard test techniques.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Elysium 2021 Virtual Summit

Moving on, the 2021 Elysium Virtual Summit will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 29th, and 30th, from 9:30 am -12:30 pm EST. Focused on “Digital Innovations Built for Sustainability,” the online summit will offer the latest ways that organizations and industries are handling the data-related challenges in the world. Speakers from Honda, MIT Lincoln Labs, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Robert Bosch will be presenting at the free summit, where Elysium will also launch its new modular interoperability 3DxSUITE software platform.

“It’s critical for organizations to be able to quickly and easily share 3D data among designers, managers, clients, suppliers and other stakeholders. That is why the full-scale launch of 3DxSUITE at this Summit is so significant. Fundamental for anchoring Industry 4.0, data-sharing efforts remain challenging because partner companies use a mix of disparate CAD, PLM, and other software tools. Elysium has now uniquely modularized all its leading interoperability tools into a single, customizable platform for creating automated quality and compliance checking systems.”

You can register for the summit here.

Sinterit’s Compact SLS 3D Printer Setup

On Wednesday the 29th, at 9 am EST, Sinterit will hold its “Compact SLS Setup” hybrid webinar again, teaching attendees what they really need to get into SLS 3D printing. The main part of the webinar, which will discuss SLS printing itself, how to compose your SLS solution, how big the prints are, how many materials are needed, and other important questions, is pre-recorded, while Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz will answer questions from the attendees live at the end.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology. You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech’s Online SOLIDWORKS Training

The engineers at TriMech spent a lot of time learning what’s new in SOLIDWORKS, be it keyboard shortcuts or new tools, and are bringing that knowledge to you in a webinar this Wednesday, September 29th, at 10 am EST, “SOLIDWORKS Online Training – Free Preview.” Application Engineer Nicole Spandley will introduce the company’s training system and demonstrate the content, pace, and style of the courses that TriMech offers by doing a shortened sketching lesson. Additionally, she will teach attendees what’s needed to create a fully defined sketch, gestures to start commands with less mouse travel, how to pay attention to cursor feedback, and more.

“Learn the style, pace and content of our training courses by doing a shortened lesson in sketching. You will also see what our learning paths are and what we recommend for our SOLIDWORKS users, as well as our offerings for 3D printing and 3D scanner users.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Shapeways & Covestro Discuss PBT 3D Printing Material

Also at 10 am EST on the 29th, Shapeways and Covestro will hold a free webinar titled “High Performance Designing with PBT 3D Printed Material.” Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a 3D printing polymer, and instructors Steve Weart, the Director of Customer Success at Shapeways, and Nirali Surati, the Global Product Manager Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, will discuss Covestro’s PBT powders, which are printed with SLS technology, how to design 3D models for PBT, how the material compares to other 3D printing polymers, how to develop an ecosystem approach to AM, suitable applications for PBT, and more.

“Hear it from the experts! Covestro, leaders in polymer materials, and Shapeways, leaders in digital manufacturing, co-present a webinar centered around Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT). Learn about this versatile material and the ecosystem approach to additive manufacturing on September 29th at 10am ET / 7am PT.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME on 3D Printed Electric Vehicle Innovation

In an HP-sponsored webinar at 1 pm EST on the 29th, ASME will present “Innovation in the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem with Additive Manufacturing.” Panelists Mike Whitens, Advisor, Founder, and CEO of Michael Whitens, LLC; Aaron DeLong, HP 3D Solutions Architect, and Wes Krame, 3D Application Engineer for HP, will share their combined expertise in polymer 3D printing and the automotive industry to discuss opportunities with polymers for optimizing EV components, applying additive manufacturing to electrical distribution, finishing options for EV components, production use cases, and more.

“Major automakers are focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production as they incorporate selling only zero-emission vehicles in their future plans. In parallel, electric vehicles have grown in popularity with recent research predicting explosive global growth in EV demand.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Virtual Tour of HP’s 3D Printing Lab

Speaking of HP, the company is hosting a “Virtual Tour of the HP 3D Printing Lab & Demo Center for Machine Builders” at 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 29th. The live tour of the facility in Palo Alto, California will cover how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works, give an overview of the 3D printing workflow and machine portfolio, discuss machinery, equipment case studies, and sample parts, and more. At the end, there will be a question and answer session.

“During this 90-min session, you will learn how companies are using HP Jet Fusion 3D printers for machinery & equipment.”

You can register for the virtual tour here.

Quinly Remotely Mass-Producing Parts

If you’re interested in remote 3D printing, you’ll want to check out technology startup 3DQue‘s livestream on its YouTube channel, Perpetual Printing, at 7:30 pm EST on Wednesday, September 29th, “3D Printing Hundreds of Parts… While Away from Home!” The startup’s Mateo and Steven will talk with Jeremy Owens about using its proprietary Quinly software to remotely mass produce 3D printed parts, through the use of a digital inventory, as well as using automation for more efficient prototyping.

“Join Mateo and Steven as they talk with Jeremy Owens about using Quinly to mass-produce parts remotely using a digital inventory, and prototyping efficiently using automation. At the end of the stream, the 3DQue team will announce new Quinly products for the CR-10 line and CR-6 SE!”

Set your notifications for the 3DQue livestream here.

Xometry & Mechanical Engineering: 3D Printing to Injection Molding

The last webinar this week, “From 3D Printing to Injection Molding: A Parallel Path to Production,” will be held at 2 pm EST on Thursday, September 30th, by Xometry. This mechanical engineering webinar will feature Greg Paulsen, Xometry’s Director of Application Engineering, discussing how digital manufacturing platforms can ensure parallel paths to product production. Attendees will learn about the design stages of product development, how 3D printing can be used in both prototyping and production, break-even points between AM and injection molding, the use of 3D printing as a final method of manufacturing, and more.

“Are you interested in taking your project to production? Are you ready to learn more about scalable 3D printing methods that can meet molding standards? Looking for insight on when to transition a project to injection molding? Register for this live webinar to learn from the experts and participate in a live Q&A session.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.