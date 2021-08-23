3DPOD Episode 76: 3D Printing File Formats with 3MF Executive Director Luis Baldez

Luis Baldez is Senior Manager of Market Development for HP, but he’s also the Executive Director of the 3MF Consortium. 3MF is trying to get the 3D printing industry to ditch the much maligned STL file format for something better.

The team wants to establish .3MF as a new standard to get more accurate files that can convey more information. If we want to produce colorful or gradient parts, or multiple materials in a single part, then we will need better ways of describing them. STL also doesn’t work well for super complex lattices and other new geometries. So, Luis and his team are going to try to help us transition. But, how to do this? Who is 3MF? And what are they doing? These are all topics that you can learn from our podcast.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.