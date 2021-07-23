Trump the Mundane Performance in Smart Printing — Creality CR-10 Smart Vanquishes with Advanced Functions

In an era that 3D printing functions seems to sit in a stereotyped mundane track, how to renovate turns to be of much importance that often draws the attention of the printing circle. Creality is the one who took the lead to act the innovation.

CR Smart outperforms other CR products or its counterparts on the market in not only intelligent printing experience and advanced performance, but also the hyper car design, for Creality has been always working to provide customers with practical machine with elegant design as it how projects.

What solid and concrete features does CR Smart has to tell a distinguished story on upgrade? Innovative as it is, CR Smart demonstrates its strengths in many  improvements. We’ll detail the pronounced dominance as we lay out this article.

Built-in WIFI Function

CR-10 Smart embraces two networking mode includes WIFI wireless connecting and RJ45 wired connecting. That means, you can connect the printer to available WIFI after scan the QR code on the machine and download the Creality Cloud.

Also, you can use the mobile phone to finish slicing on the Creality cloud and control remotely to realize printing at anytime anywhere.

This undoubtedly pushes it to be the most intelligent model in the world. It is absolutely a worth-trying model for no matter novices, advanced players, geeks or makers, embracing all the challenges and new skills enthusiasts.

Compared with the other FDM printers, it comes to be the unique intelligent existence.

Intelligent Auto-leveling

If you look into the development progress of Creality, you will find that the leveling system has evolved from manual process to auto-leveling, then to the latest V2.0 upgraded auto-leveling.

With the progress of technological innovation, CR-10 Smart is equipped with the V2.0 leveling system which finishes the 16-point leveling in the first-time leveling, so that to support instant printing in other tasks without leveling again.

Sturdy Structure Ensures Precise Printing

It adopts the high-quality aviation grade aluminum for unibody molding and combine the gantry with the metal diagonal drawbar to form a solid iron triangle shape, by which way to ensure the precise printing.

More to this point, the hot bed is supported by 16 load bearing pillars. Dual Z axes and dual diagonal drawbars can effectively reduce the resonance produced during printing and add to the printing stability and precision.

Innovative Modular Structurefinish assembly in 6 steps within 8 minutes

The innovative modular design of CR-10 Smart allows a 6-step assembly in the first printing process. You can finish it within 8 minutes owing to its pre-programmed modular structure.

Screen Protection & Auto-shutdown

As an intelligent printing machine, its screen will dim if there’s no manual operation in 30 mins to save power, catering to the concept of environmental protection.

More than that, the machine will automatically trigger the shutdown command after after finish printing to realize auto-shutdown , which saves power and manual effort.

CR-10 Smart also supports auto feeding and retreating filament which makes the process easier.

Simplified Design of Fashion and Technology

Elegant design inspired by hyper cars shows off the magical combination of aesthetics and technology.

Its simplified fashion expresses elegance and premium with tech sense to illustrate a new technological fashion. The streamlined flow design presents simple visual experience and describes a piece of fabulous work which demonstrates ingenuity.

Creality has always dived into the upgrade and innovation of new products, taken this in mind, it strives to study the user’s escalating demands and constant evolution.

As what this is followed by, its printers has been ascribed the renown quality and modern appearance design, CR-10 Smart is one of the typical representatives that’s worth your expectation after it vanquishing the mundane performance with advanced functions to become the most intelligent FDM printer.

