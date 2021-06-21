3DPOD Episode 67: Remote Print Monitoring with The Spaghetti Detective’s Kenneth Jiang

Kenneth Jiang’s The Spaghetti Detective uses machine learning and vision to analyze your FDM prints. Relying on Octoprint, the tool looks at your 3D printer to determine whether or not it is printing spaghetti.

We manage to belatedly ask Kenneth what causes spaghetti, but most of the podcast is us brainstorming with Kenneth about all of the types of things his tool can do. Machine learning and machine vision will play an important part in 3D printing, but we have very few actual practical working examples. This is one of those few and we find out all about it, as well as Kenneth’s own story, in this podcast.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

