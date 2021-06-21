3DPOD Episode 67: Remote Print Monitoring with The Spaghetti Detective’s Kenneth Jiang

Kenneth Jiang’s The Spaghetti Detective uses machine learning and vision to analyze your FDM prints. Relying on Octoprint, the tool looks at your 3D printer to determine whether or not it is printing spaghetti.
We manage to belatedly ask Kenneth what causes spaghetti, but most of the podcast is us brainstorming with Kenneth about all of the types of things his tool can do. Machine learning and machine vision will play an important part in 3D printing, but we have very few actual practical working examples. This is one of those few and we find out all about it, as well as Kenneth’s own story, in this podcast.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Launcher Raises $11.7M in Funding for 3D Printed Rocket Engines
Amid growing competition in the potentially lucrative small launch vehicle segment, startup Launcher Space has raised $11.7 million in a Series A round of funding led by company CEO and...
Launcher 3D Prints First LOX Turbopump for Rocket Engine Using VELO3D’s Sapphire
As one of the fastest rising 3D printing solution providers for the space industry, VELO3D has helped many startups adopt additive manufacturing (AM) technology to strengthen their design and manufacturing...
Launcher Acquires AMCM M4K Printer to 3D Print Whole Engine Combustors on Site
Back in 2018, the CEO and founder of rocket company Launcher, Max Haot, was looking for a solution to print entire combustion chambers for his rocket engine. The parts are...
10 3D Printing Projects Enter Phase II of NASA’s SBIR Program in 2021
Each year, NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program awards contracts to small businesses across the United States to spur research and commercialization of innovative space technologies. As a renewed...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.