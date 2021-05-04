AMUG 2021: PostProcess Technologies and Carbon Partner for Automated Resin Removal in 3D Printing

It has apparently become clear to 3D printer manufacturers that the post-processing firms are big enough now to integrate their finishing technologies can be more directly integrated into their ecosystems. Coinciding with the 2021 AMUG Conference, Stratasys has teamed up with DyeMansion to create a bundle for its new SAF powder bed fusion technology. Meanwhile, PostProcess Technologies has announced the compatibility of one of its resin removal system with Carbon’s 3D printing process.

The PostProcess DEMI 910 now works with Carbon’s digital light synthesis 3D printers, cleaning a complete build from a larger-format Carbon L1 or two build platforms from the M2. The DEMI 910 combines software, hardware and chemistry to rinse 3D printed parts, in this case relying on Carbon-specific detergent.

Interestingly, Carbon already sells its Smart Part Washer, but perhaps, due to a greater level of experience and some of the intelligent software, the DEMI 910 offers greater automation and quality than Carbon’s own product? PostProcess’s AUTOMAT3D software is meant to actively apply the appropriate “agitation intensities, temperatures, process time and other process factors” for a given part, monitoring resin removal and adjusting when necessary.

Additionally, PostProcess’s Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology features a proprietary rotating motion that parts are uniformly exposed to the rinsing detergent, regardless of density or geometry. Ultrasonics featured as a part of SVC make it possible to agitate parts and weaken supports, with AUTOMAT3D allowing for greater control over the process.

It seems as though there is greater level of control and additional technologies used in PostProcess’s system than would be found in Carbon’s own Smart Part Washer. Naturally, improved finishing results in reduced labor, which is further enhanced by greater automation.

PostProcess is one of few companies in the polymer 3D printing post-processing space, competing alongside DyeMansion, Rösler (AM Solutions) and AMT. Because finishing steps are essential for end products, you’d think there would be more attention paid to this niche space. Now, as we’ve seen, OEMs like Stratasys and Carbon are seeing how partnerships with these firms could pay off.

