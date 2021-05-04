AMUG 2021: PostProcess Technologies and Carbon Partner for Automated Resin Removal in 3D Printing

It has apparently become clear to 3D printer manufacturers that the post-processing firms are big enough now to integrate their finishing technologies can be more directly integrated into their ecosystems. Coinciding with the 2021 AMUG Conference, Stratasys has teamed up with DyeMansion to create a bundle for its new SAF powder bed fusion technology. Meanwhile, PostProcess Technologies has announced the compatibility of one of its resin removal system with Carbon’s 3D printing process.
The PostProcess DEMI 910 now works with Carbon’s digital light synthesis 3D printers, cleaning a complete build from a larger-format Carbon L1 or two build platforms from the M2. The DEMI 910 combines software, hardware and chemistry to rinse 3D printed parts, in this case relying on Carbon-specific detergent.
Interestingly, Carbon already sells its Smart Part Washer, but perhaps, due to a greater level of experience and some of the intelligent software, the DEMI 910 offers greater automation and quality than Carbon’s own product? PostProcess’s AUTOMAT3D software is meant to actively apply the appropriate “agitation intensities, temperatures, process time and other process factors” for a given part, monitoring resin removal and adjusting when necessary.
Additionally, PostProcess’s Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology features a proprietary rotating motion that parts are uniformly exposed to the rinsing detergent, regardless of density or geometry. Ultrasonics featured as a part of SVC make it possible to agitate parts and weaken supports, with AUTOMAT3D allowing for greater control over the process.
It seems as though there is greater level of control and additional technologies used in PostProcess’s system than would be found in Carbon’s own Smart Part Washer. Naturally, improved finishing results in reduced labor, which is further enhanced by greater automation.
PostProcess is one of few companies in the polymer 3D printing post-processing space, competing alongside DyeMansion, Rösler (AM Solutions) and AMT. Because finishing steps are essential for end products, you’d think there would be more attention paid to this niche space. Now, as we’ve seen, OEMs like Stratasys and Carbon are seeing how partnerships with these firms could pay off.
You May Also Like
AMUG 2021: DyeMansion and Stratasys to Deliver Total Solution for 3D Printing and Finishing SAF Parts
As a new powder bed fusion process, Stratasys’s new selective absorption fusion (SAF) technology promises to deliver high-volume parts at attractive prices. Upon announcing its first SAF system alongside two...
How 3D Printing Lasers Differ from Other Lasers
3D laser printing has been a point of focus recently, with many people arguing that it has more precision than other manufacturing techniques. Let’s look at the core differences between...
XYZprinting Partners with BASF Forward AM for Advanced Carbon Fiber SLS Materials and Engineered Photopolymer Resins
With previous launching on industrial FFF filament developed and certified by XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM, now we are ready to step further and bring you the new SLS and...
National Institute for Aviation Research to Advance 3D Printing in Aerospace with Essentium’s High Speed Tech
Industrial 3D printing solutions provider Essentium, Inc., which recently announced an expansion in order to help satisfy growing demand for its High Speed Extrusion (HSE) platform across Asia, North America,...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.