AMUG 2021: Titan Robotics Launches Atlas-HS 3D Printer with Additive & Subtractive Capabilities

Colorado-based Titan Robotics, Ltd. specializes in large-scale production 3D printing equipment, particularly pellet extrusion systems. This week at the 2021 AMUG Conference in Orlando, Florida, the company launched its new Atlas-HS system, the latest addition to its Atlas 3D printer line since the release of its heavy-duty Atlas 3.6 at formnext in November. This hybrid printer features both additive and subtractive capabilities, featuring a 3-axis milling system, multiple tool heads, and the company’s proven pellet extrusion system on one gantry, which makes it possible to machine 3D printed parts during and after the print process.

“As part of Titan’s mission to enable adoption of additive manufacturing in industrial production, we are continuing to provide new and innovative solutions for our customers with the launch of the Atlas-HS,” stated Rahul Kasat, Titan Robotics Partner and CEO. “As the industry leader in pellet extrusion, the Atlas-HS broadens the capabilities for our customers to utilize our multi-head systems in new applications.”

The new Atlas-HS was designed for production-scale applications in industries such as foundry, aerospace, consumer products and appliances, automotive, and government agencies, and its development was supported by a $250,000 Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Grant, which it received in 2020 and used to commercialize the industrial printer.

The company is on a mission to accelerate AM adoption for industrial production, which is why its systems are said to lower the cost of part production, shorten cycle times, and create smooth, accurate 3D printed end-use parts, molds, fixtures, patterns, tools, and jigs. The high-deposition pellet extrusion system was made for fast printing of near-net shapes, and thanks to the printer’s ability to machine parts both in-situ and after printing without having to remove or recalibrate it, even more time is saved.

Bill Macy, Titan Robotics’ Partner and CTO, said, “The Atlas-HS provides new and innovative solutions for production additive manufacturing by enabling industrial users to 3D print a near-net shape part with pellet extrusion and then post machine it to meet final part requirements, as well as produce complex geometries with in-situ machining capabilities.”

Just like all of Titan’s other Atlas printers, the new Atlas-HS has a welded steel frame and uses an industrial CNC motion control system, featuring servos on all three axes. It also has a heated chamber so it can print high-performance polymers, like nylons, GF-PEKK, and CF-PEI. But the printer also has some new industrial features, such as a tool changer with a capacity of up to six tools, a chip collection system, tool calibration sensors, and spindle sizes up to 1/4″ in diameter and 4″ in tool length. Additionally, customers have the ability to request custom features for the system, such as air filtration, I/O sensors, material dryers, and more.

“We have designed the Atlas-HS in keeping with our core values of offering production-ready systems and customizable features,” explained Clay Guillory, Titan Robotics Founder and CSO. “As with all our Atlas models, the Atlas-HS will be available with industrial and advanced features that customers can select to meet their needs and their end-use application, such as a tool changer with multiple tools available.”

The hybrid Atlas-HS allows users to enjoy a lot of flexibility, as it offers a spindle and the option to use Titan’s filament and pellet extruders on the same gantry. Finally, the system offers print volumes from 42”X x 42”Y x 44”Z up to 50”X x 50”Y x 72”Z, in addition to custom sizes.

Titan Robotics will be giving live demonstrations of both the additive and subtractive manufacturing processes of its new Atlas-HS during the AMUG Conference this week. Until this Thursday, May 6th, AMUG attendees can visit the Titan Robotics team at booth #P29 to see the hybrid system for themselves.

(Source/Images: Titan Robotics)

