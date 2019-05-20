RAPID 2019: Titan Robotics Unveils New Atlas H 3D Printer & Dual Pellet Extrusion System

Detroit’s Cobo Center is on fire with new technology this week as the Rapid+TCT event comes to town from May 20-23, with exhibits opening from over 400 ‘technology providers’ on the 21st.

Companies like Titan Robotics (Colorado Springs) are unveiling helpful new innovations for their users like the Atlas-H product line, featuring the Dual Pellet Extrusion System, including:

  • Dual retracting pellet extruders
  • Low-cost pellet feedstock as material
  • Robust frame
  • Industrial closed-loop motion control system

The new Atlas H 3D printer also offers:

  • New industrial design
  • Multiple extruder heads functioning on the same gantry
  • Build volume of 42”x42”x48”
  • Print speeds up to 30,000mm/minute
  • Industrial controllers and servo drives on all axes

The Atlas H design also features a heated enclosure. According to the recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com by Titan, this means that significantly more materials can be used—whether the user requires flexibility or stiffness, or low-temperature commodity materials or high-temperature engineering thermoplastics.

“Titan has been a pioneer in the development and implementation of pellet extrusion technology in the additive manufacturing industry. Our Atlas-H product launch aligns with Titan’s mission to develop innovative solutions and technologies to bring additive manufacturing into industrial production,” said Clay Guillory, Titan Robotics CEO. “It strengthens Titan’s reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the industry.”

The pellets required for are not just affordable but offer cost savings ten times lower than typical feedstocks.

“At Titan Robotics, we value innovation that addresses our customers’ needs as we continue to push boundaries for extrusion-based 3D printers. With a second pellet extruder on Titan’s Atlas-H, our customers can deposit multiple model materials within a single part or model and support materials so that parts with complex features can be more readily realized,” explained Bill Macy, Titan’s CTO.

Industrial customers around the globe currently benefit from 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes via the Atlas line, which is suitable for applications such as:

  • Aerospace
  • Defense
  • Automotive
  • Foundry
  • Apparel
  • Manufacturing of end-use production parts

“With the launch of Atlas-H, we believe both existing and new customers will benefit from increased speed and reduced raw material cost with high reliability never seen before in this industry. Our expanded product portfolio empowers our customers, enabling them to choose the configuration that meets their production needs,” said Titan’s CCO, Rahul Kasat. “Available configurations include options for multiple filament and pellet extruders on a single gantry, thus optimizing customers’ capital investments and operating expenses.”

Are you attending the RAPID conference this year? If so, check out Titan’s exhibit at Booth #527. They will be 3D printing live on the new Atlas-H Dual Pellet Extrusion 3D Printer, using multiple materials and demonstrating high print speeds. Attendees will also be able to see the flagship Atlas 2.5 3D Printer with Hybrid Pellet + Filament Extrusion 3D printer in action.

3D printing technology has expanded immensely just in the past few years, allowing researchers, designers, and engineers all over the world to create inexpensive, lightweight parts—and often in one step—with hardware featuring open print head technology, systems for printing multiple, complex materials, and even 4D printing with multiple metals on the desktop.

[Source / Images: Titan Robotics]

 

