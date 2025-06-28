3D Printing News Briefs, June 28, 2025: Defense Accelerator, Surgical Models, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, 3YOURMIND was selected to join an EU Defense Accelerator, and PTC has announced model-based definition (MBD) capabilities within Onshape. Finally, a study out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center found that 3D printed medical models helped lower pre-surgery anxiety in patients.

3YOURMIND Chosen to Join EU Business Accelerator Program

Out of more than 400 applicants, advanced on-demand manufacturing software platform 3YOURMIND was selected to join the 2025 cohort of the first European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Business Accelerator, enabled by the European Defence Fund. The program’s goal is to help strengthen the position of start-ups and scale-ups in the European defense industrial ecosystem, and the cohort recently kicked off the eight-month program at the Paris Air Show. The cohort’s EU- and Norway-based member companies will be paired with coaches, and attend six onsite boot camps around Europe; the camps are aligned with major defense events. 3YOURMIND is part of the EUDIS Collaborative Combat & Autonomous Operations track, which is focused on advanced technologies and seamless coordination between both manned and unmanned systems. Its software helps fill capability gaps in the defense industry by addressing equipment sustainment challenges, such as solutions to speed up spare part digitization and identify alternative manufacturing methods. As part of the EUDIS Business Accelerator program, 3YOURMIND will get access to a network of resources that are linked to the European private and public defense ecosystem. Additionally, all cohort members will receive a €65,000 seed voucher once the program is completed.

Aleksander Ciszek, Co-Founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND, said “Being selected for the first-ever EUDIS Business Accelerator is a powerful endorsement of the role 3YOURMIND plays in strengthening Europe’s defense readiness. “Armed forces across Europe require contemporary solutions to address sustainment challenges; our software helps to ensure parts availability–when and where it’s needed. “We’re honored to join this elite group of innovators and contribute to a more agile and resilient European defense ecosystem.”

PTC Announced Next-Generation Model-Based Definition within Onshape

Boston-based global software company PTC recently unveiled next-generation model-based definition (MBD) capabilities within its Onshape computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform, demonstrating it with sustainable aviation leader Aura Aero at the Paris Air Show. According to PTC, this is the industry’s first MBD offering within a cloud-native CAD and PDM solution that can deliver a complete digital definition of a product. This works by embedding all common product manufacturing information (PMI), such as tolerances, annotations, dimensions, material specifications, and surface finishes, right into the 3D CAD model. Plus, with cloud-native MBD, better collaboration between engineering and manufacturing teams is enabled.

“Even with the widespread adoption of 3D CAD, most manufacturing teams still rely on 2D drawings to communicate critical dimensions, tolerances, and annotations. This disconnect often leads to miscommunication and delays. Our new MBD capabilities remove the need to interpret 2D drawings by embedding PMI directly into the 3D model. This will enable teams to work faster, with greater clarity and fewer errors, while allowing a full digital end-to-end process. And because Onshape is cloud-native, this information is instantly accessible to everyone who needs it, from any device and any location,” said David Katzman, General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. “It’s a major step forward in making MBD practical and scalable for real-world use.”

Currently, the new cloud-native MBD in Onshape is in an early visibility program with select customers. The capability is expected to made generally available later this year.

Surgical Anxiety is Reduced in Patients with Help of 3D Printed Medical Models

Finally, Aimal Khan, MD, assistant professor of Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), came up with visual aids to help patients ahead of colorectal surgery. He’d noticed that patients often looked confused or anxious when he was explaining their procedures during preoperative consultations, so he worked with the Department of Radiology to create 3D printed models of the lower digestive tract to show them. The models, which allowed each segment of the rectum and colon to be magnetically detached, made it easier for patients to distinguish the ascending colon from the sigmoid colon, and Dr. Khan noticed that they seemed more confident and asked more questions. So he devised a study, conducted with five other Vanderbilt surgeons between March 2022 and June 2023, to see if his observations about patients and the models were scientifically valid. Out of the 51 patients in the study, 28 received consultations with the 3D printed models, while 23 had conventional consultations. The study found that the patients who used the models were less anxious, and felt that they were more involved in the decision-making process for their surgeries. This is important because other studies have shown that shared decision-making improvements are associated with fewer emergency department visits, reduced hospital stays, and lower health care utilization.

“Using 3D models during consultations allowed our patients to truly visualize their surgery, which not only empowered them to take an active role in decision-making but also significantly eased their anxiety,” explained Dr. Khan. “This approach has the potential to transform how we communicate complex information to our patients. We are currently working with surgeons from other specialties, including thoracic surgery, ENT and surgical oncology, to validate these findings in a multicenter randomized trial.”

