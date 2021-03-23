Essentium Announces Expansion, Promotions to Handle Demand for High-Speed 3D Printing

Essentium, Inc. has announced that it is aggressively expanding with a new set of executive promotions and a doubled headcount. The startup, most notable for its fast-printing High Speed Extrusion (HSE) Platform, now employs more than 100 people.
Essentium started in 2013 as a materials research startup, and now has a supply chain that stretches across the globe. On March 23rd, it announced new roles at the company to keep up with that supply chain, including key Vice Presidential roles in Research and Development, and a Chief Officer and Vice President in charge of the global supply chain.
In its press release, Essentium specifically mentioned that the expansion would help satisfy growing demand for their Essentium HSE platform across North America, Western Europe, and Asia. Launched in 2018, the HSE has earned a reputation for both speed and strength. The firm’s 180S model prints parts 5-15x faster than a standard FFF printer, due to its linear motor system and quick-heating nozzle. Its FlashFuse™ welding tech makes printed prototypes far stronger across the z-axis, solving for the common z-direction strength problem.
All of these strengths have been very enticing to large customers: Essentium has been receiving serious investment since 2019 because of the HSE’s promise. And last year, the company was awarded a four-year contract by the U.S. Air Force to drive 3D print solutions for tooling and repair. The contract will be completed with their HSE platform, as it has the strength to make airworthy parts and the speed to make them quickly.
“Developing safety-critical airplane parts is closer than ever before due to cutting edge technology like Essentium’s additive manufacturing solution,” said Nathan Parker, Deputy Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office. “Essentium demonstrated it has the expertise and capabilities to create parts with consistent replication using the Essentium HSE 3D Printing Platform.”
Now, it seems Essentium is expanding to live up to that promise, and to bulk up their global supply chain to deliver it to more customers.
“Essentium will continue to scale to meet the demands to accelerate an open additive ecosystem through product readiness, innovation, and customer success,” said Blake Teipel, CEO of Essentium. “Growing appetite and adoption across multiple sectors are proof that industrial-scale AM is ready for prime time. We are confident in furthering our vision to reshape the world of manufacturing into a leaner, more agile future enabled by AM.”
You May Also Like
Naval Group Uses WAAM to 3D Print First Propeller Installed on French Navy Ship
While we often discuss the many rules and regulations involved with 3D printing for the aviation industry, make no mistake: things are just as exacting when it comes to 3D...
iKAD Engineering Buys Arcemy Wire Arc 3D Printing Module for Large Pipe Manufacturing
West Australian engineering firm iKAD Engineering (iKAD) is betting on 3D printing technology for large-scale pipe manufacturing by acquiring a highly specialized robotic, dual wire feed Arcemy module from Australian...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 24, 2020: nTopology & Etteplan, DSM, CAR3D Project, MELD Manufacturing
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re talking about a partnership between nTopology and Etteplan, a new material from DSM, CAR3D’s COVID-19 protection equipment, and a pretty cool 3D printed...
Thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen Begin Production of 3D Printed Ship Parts
Steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has formalized its joint venture with shipping maintenance firm Wilhelmsen. The firms signed a letter of intent to establish a joint venture to 3D print parts for...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.