Essentium Announces Expansion, Promotions to Handle Demand for High-Speed 3D Printing

14 hours by Emily Pollock 3D PrintingBusiness

Share this Article

Essentium, Inc. has announced that it is aggressively expanding with a new set of executive promotions and a doubled headcount. The startup, most notable for its fast-printing High Speed Extrusion (HSE) Platform, now employs more than 100 people.

Essentium started in 2013 as a materials research startup, and now has a supply chain that stretches across the globe. On March 23rd, it announced new roles at the company to keep up with that supply chain, including key Vice Presidential roles in Research and Development, and a Chief Officer and Vice President in charge of the global supply chain.

In its press release, Essentium specifically mentioned that the expansion would help satisfy growing demand for their Essentium HSE platform across North America, Western Europe, and Asia. Launched in 2018, the HSE has earned a reputation for both speed and strength. The firm’s 180S model prints parts 5-15x faster than a standard FFF printer, due to its linear motor system and quick-heating nozzle. Its FlashFuse™ welding tech makes printed prototypes far stronger across the z-axis, solving for the common z-direction strength problem

Essentium’s High Speed Extrusion printer, developed in 2018, is responsible for driving the company’s expansion (Image via Essentium)

All of these strengths have been very enticing to large customers: Essentium has been receiving serious investment since 2019 because of the HSE’s promise. And last year, the company was awarded a four-year contract by the U.S. Air Force to drive 3D print solutions for tooling and repair. The contract will be completed with their HSE platform, as it has the strength to make airworthy parts and the speed to make them quickly.

“Developing safety-critical airplane parts is closer than ever before due to cutting edge technology like Essentium’s additive manufacturing solution,” said Nathan Parker, Deputy Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office. “Essentium demonstrated it has the expertise and capabilities to create parts with consistent replication using the Essentium HSE 3D Printing Platform.”

Now, it seems Essentium is expanding to live up to that promise, and to bulk up their global supply chain to deliver it to more customers.

“Essentium will continue to scale to meet the demands to accelerate an open additive ecosystem through product readiness, innovation, and customer success,” said Blake Teipel, CEO of Essentium. “Growing appetite and adoption across multiple sectors are proof that industrial-scale AM is ready for prime time. We are confident in furthering our vision to reshape the world of manufacturing into a leaner, more agile future enabled by AM.”
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

With $1.6B Valuation, VELO3D is Sixth 3D Printing Firm with Plans to Go Public in 2021

Naval 3D Printing Grows with DNV Verification of 3D Printed Crane

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Naval Group Uses WAAM to 3D Print First Propeller Installed on French Navy Ship

While we often discuss the many rules and regulations involved with 3D printing for the aviation industry, make no mistake: things are just as exacting when it comes to 3D...

January 29, 2021
3D Design3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

iKAD Engineering Buys Arcemy Wire Arc 3D Printing Module for Large Pipe Manufacturing

West Australian engineering firm iKAD Engineering (iKAD) is betting on 3D printing technology for large-scale pipe manufacturing by acquiring a highly specialized robotic, dual wire feed Arcemy module from Australian...

January 5, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, October 24, 2020: nTopology & Etteplan, DSM, CAR3D Project, MELD Manufacturing

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re talking about a partnership between nTopology and Etteplan, a new material from DSM, CAR3D’s COVID-19 protection equipment, and a pretty cool 3D printed...

October 24, 2020
3D Printing

Thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen Begin Production of 3D Printed Ship Parts

Steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has formalized its joint venture with shipping maintenance firm Wilhelmsen. The firms signed a letter of intent to establish a joint venture to 3D print parts for...

October 1, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides