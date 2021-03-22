HP, 3D Control Systems Collaborate to Bridge 3D Printing Processes

3D Control Systems will be working with HP to integrate HP’s 3D Application Programming Interface (API) with 3D Control Systems’ 3DP software. The integration will allow HP’s API to communicate with more programs, 3D printers and workflows.



HP’s 3D API enables devices and software across the print process to “talk” to each other, and simplifies that conversation down into one dashboard. It lets users collect data from different points of the printing process with HP printers like the HP Multi Jet Fusion line and see alerts or problems more easily. Recently, they introduced their Gateway API, which simplifies device management.



Smaller partner 3D Control Systems has developed a 3D printer management system designed to manage the entire 3D printing process from a single platform. Their platform-agnostic ZAP software, released in February 2021, lets printer software and design tools connect, creating a “conversation” that can stretch across an entire factory. Now, they’re working with HP to bring HP’s 3D API in on that conversation.

“Our customers demand the highest level of efficiency and digital manufacturing capabilities as they look to optimize their 3D printing production,” said Michelle Bockman, CEO of 3D Control Systems. “The ability to easily connect systems, receive important data and streamline workflow is critical to meet industrial-grade performance and quality requirements. We are excited to work with HP and take advantage of the API connectivity and support they are providing to the industry.”

HP has indeed been making API connections across the industry. In February, they partnered with workflow software developer Autonomous Manufacturing (AMFG) to establish an easier way for users to see how their HP Jet Fusion printers are working during the print job. At the same time, they launched their HP 3D Process Control, a service that assesses users’ metrology processes, helps users through a calibration job, and evaluates whether a team’s process engineers are trained to do calibration and metrology on their own.

“As manufacturing organizations grow, their world just becomes more complex, and more challenging to manage,” said Danny Winn, Head of Markets Innovation at AMFG. “The interoperability of HP 3D API enables greater functionality between hardware and software, ultimately aiding manufacturers to simplify their shop floor.”

