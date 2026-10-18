Does Your 3D Printer Go Bump in the Night?

It’s October – the leaves are changing color, there’s a chill in the air, and it’s almost time for Halloween! Now, I know it’s not for another couple of weeks, but I’m thinking ahead this time with my annual list of models. I want to make sure you have plenty of time to make any of these free, spooky prints before the actual holiday rolls around. Check out my list, and see if there’s any that catch your eye!

Let’s start with this adorable mini cemetery by Cults3D user marval3dstudio! Now, I myself have a full-sized plastic skeleton, his demon dog sidekick, several ravens, and a full set of foam headstones that I can use to decorate, but not everyone wants to “go big or go home.” These miniature models are the perfect compromise. The kit includes a tombstone, skull, skeletal hand, jack-o’-lantern, black cat, and a section of spooky cemetery fencing. You can print everything out of PLA, but PETG will be better if they’ll be exposed to sunlight or water. Layer height is 0.20 mm, infill is 15%, and supports are only needed for the cat and the skull, “depending on how you orient the parts in your slicer.”

According to a translated quote from marval3dstudio, “Transform your plants and pots into a spooky miniature cemetery for #CULTSOWEEN !” “A set of 3D printed accessories designed for easy printing to personalize any garden or pot.”

There are several images that just really evoke Halloween: skeletons, pumpkins, and ghosts are three of the biggies. So I’m mainly focusing on these today, and I’ll start with this entry from Thingiverse user kingtech. It shows you how to “Make your own 6 foot posable skeleton out of PVC pipe and joints, a few bits of hardware and about a dozen 3D-printable parts.” Most of the assembly fastens with press fit, which means it’s fairly easy to take apart and store when Halloween is over. The 3D printed PLA parts have 5% infill, with the exception of the skull (no infill), and are designed for 1/2″ PVC SDR 13.5 pipes. There’s a bottom thickness of zero for the hands, feet, and skull, and all parts have a 0.3 mm layer height. Nothing needs supports. You should read the full description on Thingiverse, as kingtech offers several helpful tips.

“Parts and pieces are close to anatomically correct scale, but adjusted to keep the measurements simple whole inches, and flattened to speed up print time. A little tricky with such close relationships between parts. It helps the parts have some flexibility.”

This creepy kitchen magnet is so awesome. Pinshape user Chema Creations says it’s a quick and easy print, and it would be perfect to put on the fridge for your Halloween party. You could also experiment with the parameters to try and print a giant version!

“Download include a zip file with model C – if you want the other 2 models, look at my profile.”

Thingiverse user bamingodesign designed this “minimal gothic coaster,” which is both useful and sufficiently spooky. There are only two color changes: start with a matte black for the base, and switch to white at the 20th layer (about 1.68 mm). For the coaster itself, the infill is 100%, with a base layer height of 0.16 mm and then 0.08 mm. If you want to print a full set of these creepy coasters, you can also download the Coaster Holder file, with a 0.20 mm layer height and 15% infill.

“Notes: A 3MF print profile is included for AMS Manual printing requires converting color changes to pauses or using the STL Do not simplify the model (ignore floating regions warning) Scale only in X and Y Split objects manually by right-click menu Use a lighter or a heat gun to remove stringing”



Okay, so this isn’t technically a skeleton, but I’m counting it anyway! These bone flowers by Cults3D user Uncle_Ray_3DPrint, designed specifically for FDM 3D printers, would be the perfect centerpiece for your Halloween table; you can also attach one to a keychain and use it as a handbag charm. All of the parts were designed to fit on a 180 x 180 x 180 mm print bed at once, with supports only needed for the petals. A gyroid pattern is recommended for the 10-15% infill, with four wall loops, 0.16-0.2 mm layer height, and no complex hardware required to assemble them. The download includes two pot designs, five stem options, and two petal versions: scapula and a scapula-femur combo.

“Spooky, mechanical, and endlessly satisfying! I designed this unique flower entirely out of bones. With a simple twist of the stem or receptacle, the petals smoothly bloom open.”

Moving on to pumpkins, this bookmark by Cults3D user MonoStudio would be perfect if you need to take a break from that Stephen King novel, or whatever you happen to be reading. It looks like a fairly simple print, and it’s recommended to use PLA.

“Creative 3D bookmarks are practical and enhance your reading experience. “These bookmarks are suitable for all genders and ages, a perfect gift for friends and those who love to read.”

You can make this print-in-place pumpkin candy bowl by Pinshape user Critters Territory as big as you want it. The image above shows a small version that holds what appear to be M&Ms, but you could also make one that’s big enough to hold full-sized candy bars and make you the best house in the neighborhood for trick-or-treating! This jack-o’-lantern has a recommended infill of 15-20%, but won’t need any supports.

“Good layer cooling is recommended otherwise it will warp and cannot get a high-quality print.”

As a fairly anxious person, I do enjoy a good fidget, and this pumpkin by Thingiverse user EndK7 would definitely fit the bill for Halloween. This one also won’t need any supports, and includes a multicolor 3MF file.

“A simple seasonal design with smooth, satisfying movement.”

Speaking of fidget toys, I also like this print-in-place ghost by MyMiniFactory user MakerX. It has 22 rings, and multiple ways to fidget: leave it flat and twist, slide the textured stem from side to side, raise it by the stem for the rings to drop into a cone-like shape, and enjoy the “satisfying sound” it makes when you raise and lower it on a flat surface. There’s no assembly or supports required, and you only need two filament changes if you want to print the eyes in black. There are two walls, no brim, 10% grid infill, and 0.20 mm layer height.

“A fidget toy for your desk. It sits flat as a friendly ghost, and every way you move the stem gives it a different look.”

This ghostly trio by Pinshape user smnajamulhaque offer a “spooky-cute vibe to your Halloween setup.” You can use them as party props, tabletop decorations, or even collectibles. From the looks of another picture on the model page, the white ghosts sit on top of a black base to get that empty eye effect. For a classic look, print them in white, but you could also customize the ghosts with glow-in-the-dark filament.

“The high-quality STL files are ready for 3D printing, making them an easy and creative addition to your seasonal décor.”

This is definitely the coolest ghost I’ve ever seen! Designed by MyMiniFactory user Grid Guild, the body is one model, and then the glasses cover is a second model, so you won’t need an AMS or multicolor printer to make it. Printed out of PLA, this lamp does need supports, 0.2 layer height, one E12 Light Socket, and four self-adhesive Cabinet Door Bumpers to use as feet. Attach the glasses cover with whatever adhesive you prefer; Grid Guild used superglue.

“For the glasses cover make sure to have your wall generator set to Arcane instead of classic or else it wont print the perimeter with a standard 0.4mm nozzle.”

Finally, what’s Halloween without something bubbling and brewing in the cauldron? This one, by MyMiniFactory user MakerX, is also a lamp, but you’ll need to place a color-changing puck light inside, then put on the “bubbling brew” insert to diffuse the light from beneath. There are three separate 3D printable parts: the one-piece cauldron with a stippled texture to resemble cast iron, the lid, and the insert. Print the cauldron and the lid in black, and the insert in white, so it evenly diffuses the light. You’ll need tree supports and a 5 mm brim for the cauldron and lid, a 15% gyroid infill, three walls, and 0.12 mm layer height. The insert doesn’t require supports, but needs 8% lightning infill, two walls, 0.08 layer height, and a concentric top surface.

“Built around a standard round RGB LED puck light — 59.5 mm across and 8.3 mm tall, the kind sold in 3-packs with a 24-key remote for about $20. Aluminum housing, USB powered, with an inline switch on a 1.5 m lead. 16 colors and 4 gradient modes. “Set the puck in the bottom of the pot, run the lead out under the rim, and rest the insert on top. Any puck up to 59.5 mm across and 8.3 mm tall will drop straight in — there is room to spare, so smaller is fine. Much taller and it will lift the insert.”

Happy Halloween from all of us at 3DPrint.com, and as always, happy 3D printing!

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