Creality K3 Opens for Pre-Order at $849, Advancing Multi-Color 3D Printing

Creality has officially opened pre-orders for the Creality K3, its latest flagship K Series 3D printer, starting at $849 in the United States. Recognized as an IFA Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree, the K3 introduces its proprietary four-nozzle KliTek™ system, designed to address two major challenges in multi-color 3D printing: lengthy color changes and excessive filament waste. Unlike conventional single-nozzle multi-color printers that repeatedly retract, reload, and purge filament, the K3 keeps four filaments ready in independent channels and switches between lightweight nozzle assemblies in approximately 5 seconds. The system delivers up to 80% shorter total print times and up to 85% less material waste compared with conventional single-nozzle multi-color workflows.

Four-Nozzle Innovation: Faster Printing, Less Waste

Traditional single-nozzle multi-color printing can involve hundreds or thousands of filament changes, significantly increasing production time and material consumption. Building on the automation and performance of the K2 Series, the K3 addresses this bottleneck with its proprietary KliTek™ nozzle-changing architecture.

With four independent filament paths, the system enables complete material changes in under 15 seconds and color switching up to five times faster than conventional workflows, reducing the repetitive purging associated with single-nozzle printing.

Beyond Multi-Color: Expanded Material and Creative Possibilities

Beyond multi-color printing, the K3 supports advanced multi-material and mixed-nozzle applications through optional accessories.

Users can combine 0.2, 0.4, 0.6, and 0.8 mm nozzles within a single print, assigning smaller nozzles to detailed surfaces and larger ones to faster infill. This approach can improve printing efficiency by up to 30%.

For flexible materials, the S-Drive™ Dual-Drive feeding system supports TPU 85A–95A with compatible accessories, achieving flow rates of up to 15 mm³/s with TPU 95A, seven times that of standard consumer 3D printers under specified testing conditions.

The K3 also introduces CMYK physical color blending, using calibrated translucent filaments and controlled layer stacking to create a broader color spectrum. USB-C quick-swap nozzle assemblies further simplify maintenance, reducing replacement costs by up to one-third compared with complete toolhead replacements.

The printer supports common materials including PLA, PETG, PET, and PCTG, while optional accessories expand compatibility with engineering-grade, flexible, and soluble filaments.

High-Speed Performance with Precision and Reliability

The K3 features a 260 × 260 × 260 mm build volume, printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s, and acceleration of 20,000 mm/s². Its 300°C hot end and 100°C heated bed support a broad range of printing materials.

To maintain precision during rapid nozzle changes, the K3 integrates 37 sensors, including 12 dedicated to monitoring nozzle alignment and locking. In Creality’s laboratory testing, the system maintained repeatability of less than 25 μm across more than 800,000 nozzle-change cycles.

The printer also features a reinforced structure with 30% greater rigidity, alongside a 7 dB reduction in operating noise, based on internal testing.

Pricing and Availability

The Creality K3 is now available for pre-order in the United States, starting at $849. From October 12 through November 30, 2026, customers purchasing the K3 for $849 will receive four complimentary rolls of Hyper PLA filament.

Free shipping is also available for orders placed through Creality’s official online store during the promotional period.

In Europe, the K3 is expected to become available in December 2026.

For more information or to pre-order, visit the Creality K3 official product page.

*Performance data is based on Creality’s internal testing. Actual results may vary depending on materials, models, and printing conditions. Advanced multi-material, flexible-filament, and mixed-nozzle capabilities require optional accessories sold separately.

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