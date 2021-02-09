3D Control Systems Launches AI-Powered 3D Printing Workflow Platform ZAP

Today, California-based 3D Control Systems, which is the parent company of 3DPrinterOS, is announcing the launch of ZAP, its new AI-powered automated software platform for the advanced manufacturing industry. The company says that ZAP will be “industry-changing” in that it can save customers millions of dollars in hidden costs and inefficiencies with their current AM systems.

The new ZAP software platform works like a regular operating system, but for multiple kinds of 3D printers. The workflow software, powered by purpose-built MES + PLM + ERP + QA + CRM artificial intelligence, is platform-agnostic when it comes to 3D printer manufacturing software and design tools, which makes it much easier to integrate and link different systems. In addition, the automation aspect of ZAP provides managers with a single, easy software interface to use when controlling multiple 3D printers.

“ZAP encompasses everything operators need to run a factory, from ERP, MES, CRM, and PLM. Our extensive partnership ecosystem has driven full automation. The solution for our customers’ biggest challenge with 3D printing is to give them one agnostic cloud-based decentralized manufacturing operating system,” Michelle Bockman, the CEO of 3D Control Systems, stated in a press release.

Founded in 2014, 3D Control Systems has been working to speed the adoption of AM technology by striking up partnerships with 3D printer manufacturers out of the public eye, and has grown exponentially over the years. The company spent many years using its one-click 3DPrinterOS cloud operating system, which offers organizations job preparation, file management, and other helpful features, to control 3D printers for its customers. Some “overwhelmingly positive” results have been reported in this endeavor, and the company was able automate the whole 3D printing production process thanks to its expertise and far-reaching partnership network, which helps address a major industry gap.

Now, 3D Control Systems says that things will get even better with the new automated ZAP platform, which was purpose-built to help advanced manufacturing customers simplify the workflow to keep it more efficient.

As an early adoption customer said about the platform, “When budgeting for the cost of running an advanced manufacturing facility, companies often overlook the massive hidden variable costs involving owning and operating equipment, software, people, and processes. These costs are usually 10x more than manufacturers expect. ZAP eliminates the cost variables through integration of all components to provide seamless automated interaction, resulting in reduced time and cost.”

As a manufacturing company adds more 3D printers to its workflow, managing them all can get pretty complex, so any kind of system that helps with oversight and management is obviously pretty valuable to these companies. The automated workflow ZAP platform helps lower costs for 3D printer system upgrades, migration, and deployment by guaranteeing the integration of disparate 3D printer and software systems, which can also help increase a company’s operational efficiency. By centralizing the management of 3D printers, no matter the system, through the use of ZAP, workflow quality can be improved, and the platform also offers a high level of security for end-to-end encrypted 3D printing workflows.

You can learn more about the new ZAP platform at next month’s AM Industry Summit, powered by ASME. 3D Control Systems will have a booth at the virtual event, held March 3rd-4th.

(Source/Images: 3D Control Systems)

