3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: February 14, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s another light week of webinars, with two from Stratasys and one from Aerosport Additive and Carbon. Read on for all the details!

Stratasys and its New J850 Pro 3D Printer

Last month, Stratasys released the latest in its multimaterial enterprise PolyJet family, the J850 Pro, which has all of the J8 series capabilities but tailored specifically to engineering needs at a lower cost; interestingly, this system also does not print in color. This Tuesday, February 16th, at noon EST, the company is starting a webinar series with an online discussion, “Expanding Engineering Possibilities Through an Exciting, New PolyJet Printer,” about its newest 3D printer. Technical trainer Mitchell Myrvold will be on hand to help during the brief webinar.

“Designers and engineers are challenged to design and create accurate parts, in a variety of materials, in short timelines while minimizing costs. They need to be able to iterate quickly to get final products to market faster and under budget. To do so, they need access to fast, reliable, accurate additive manufacturing systems that are capable of printing materials with a variety of properties. Imagine what your designers and engineers could do with a system that offers more material and software capabilities than any other 3D printer!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys and 3D Printed Factory Floor Applications

On Wednesday, the 17th, Stratasys is holding the first of a two-part webinar, titled “Leveraging AM on the Factory Floor.” This webinar also starts at noon, and attendees will get to hear an overview of the company’s 3D printers and materials, and learn how to move past using them only for prototyping purposes. They will also learn how to improve supply chain efficiency, lower product development costs, shorten the product development cycle, and hear about some specific applications from AM power-user companies.

Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

“In this two-part webinar series, we talk about how 3D printing can help you produce more, increase the quality, and reduce the cost of your jigs, fixtures, and manufacturing aids. We will also discuss a few customer success stories, as well as the Stratasys printer and material portfolio.”

You can register for the webinar here. If you attend Part 1 of this webinar series, you’ll also receive early access for Part 2, which will be held on February 24th.

Aerosport Additive and Carbon Hold Joint Webinar

At 1 pm EST on Thursday, February 18th, Aerosport Additive and Carbon will be holding a joint webinar, which will include a live question and answer session with Aerosport Additive’s president Geoff Combs and Jason Lopes, Partner Development Engineer with Carbon and the Lead Systems Engineer at Hollywood special effects company Legacy Effects. His credits include the movies Thor, Avatar, Life of Pi, Pacific Rim, and many more, and Lopes teaches companies (I’m assuming Aerosport Additive is one of them) learn how to leverage 3D printing.

“Learn how one machine can do both prototype and production with material properties that meet or exceed traditional manufacturing processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.