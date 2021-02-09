Roboze’s Exclusive Subscription Plan to Print Parts Near Point of Production

COVID-19 unveiled production gaps in the current global supply chain as parts are produced in central location and shipped all over the world: that’s why the Roboze vision is to decentralize additive manufacturing during a time when the world needs it most.

“Supply Chain shortages during COVID-19 only further amplified this explicit need. Reshoring production will enable companies to grow their in-house additive manufacturing capabilities and engineering skills. The Subscription program allows us to support innovators who share our vision—together, with our customers and partners, we can shape the next era of manufacturing. The Roboze technology is the change we have all been looking – and hoping – for.” said Roboze Founder and CEO, Alessio Lorusso

ARGO Subscription Plan for Industry-Leading companies: reduce lead time and impact of CO2 emissions

ROBOZE, Inc. is committed to re-shoring production, reducing warehousing costs and shipping by introducing a first-of-its kind subscription-based plan across Europe and America. The all-inclusive subscription fee offers selected members access to the ARGO 500—the company’s precise, high-performing Production Additive Solution for Super polymers and composites—along with key services and support.

Not only will manufacturing on-demand and on-premise reduce lead time but it will also help reduce the impact of C02 emissions. Along with the opportunity to have the Argo 500 machine on their shop floor, once approved, subscribers will have access to engineering services and support, materials, design for additive services, and cloud software updates.

Adopting this high-end technology allows companies to focus on manufacturing while Roboze takes care of the rest.

The program is already active and customizable based on customers’ needs and requirements. Designed for the most innovative companies in the world, approved customers will have Subscription options: Silver, Gold and Premium.

“To make our vision a reality, we must take a comprehensive approach,” said Lorusso. “The most important element is to help customers drive their business through expanding their knowledge in materials science, CAD design for additive manufacturing, and more. We just don’t provide a machine. We help our partners and customers master the technology in order to become experts in their world of business.”

Further information is available on its website.

About Roboze

Roboze is re-shaping the manufacturing industry and revolutionizing the world of 3D Printing with the most precise technology, capable of processing super polymers and composite materials for the realization of finished functional parts to be used in the most extreme conditions and sectors.

The Roboze high technical ecosystem includes a complete range of advanced 3D printers for high temperature and high strength super plastics, developed with the collaboration of the best global players. It guarantees a real optimization of costs and time along the entire supply chain, while bringing Additive Manufacturing closer to the standards of traditional manufacturing.

Moreover, Roboze offers the chance to produce custom finished parts On Demand and Just-in-Time through its manufacturing as a service global network, Roboze 3D Parts, that allows companies to reduce cost and time by shortening the steps in their supply chain and digitalizing their inventory.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.