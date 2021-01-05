Desktop Metal Co-founder to Speak at AMS 2021

With Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2021 just around the corner, co-hosts SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com are able to begin sharing details about exhibitors and keynote speakers. We are pleased to announce that the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Desktop Metal, Jonah Myerberg, will be participating in two panels during the event. Because early-bird rates are set to increase again on January 15th, there is no better time to purchase tickets.

From February 9-10, 2021, AMS 2021 will be held in a virtual format, with topics broken down into four verticals held across the morning and afternoon of each day, as displayed below.

Each day of AMS 2021 will open with a forecast presentation from a SmarTech analyst about the day’s two dedicated verticals. This will include information that is normally only available through the purchase of SmarTech research reports.

Firms participating in the AMS 2021 summit.

Desktop Metal CTO Jonah Myerberg will be participating on day one, February 9th. In the morning, he will be one of two speakers, along with ExOne CEO John Hartner, to speak on Panel 2: Desktop Metal Printing. Myerberg will be back in the afternoon to sit on Panel 5: AM in the Context of Industry 4.0. This second discussion will include Mike Vasquez, founder and CEO of 3Degrees, Al Siblani, President and CEO of EnvisionTEC, and Brian Matthews, CTO of Meltio.

Myerberg is naturally well-suited to speak to both desktop metal printing and how AM relates to Industry 4.0. Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), which was recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is poised to disrupt both the 3D printing industry and manufacturing at large. Its studio system will enable prototyping or small-batch production of metal parts. Expanding on this, the firm’s binder jetting technology, Single Pass Jetting (SPJ), is meant to greatly improve the throughput of metal binder jetting to the extent that we may see large-scale production of metal 3D printed parts. The latest iteration of SPJ comes in the form of the P-1 Production System.

The P-1 Production System metal binder jetting 3D printer from Desktop Metal. Image courtesy of Desktop Metal.

It’s worth noting that, outside of Desktop Metal, Myerberg also has a host of experience across a number of businesses associated with high-performance batteries and motorsports, particularly with A123Systems where he worked on high-performance batteries adopted by most Formula One teams, such as McLaren, Mercedes Benz, Red Bull and Force India. Beyond this niche industry, where metal 3D printing already plays a crucial role, Myerberg is familiar with large-scale utility projects through a company he previously launched, Gradiant Corp., which involved the deployment and operation of large-scale water desalination plants for converting fracking water into fresh water.

Myerberg will certainly bring an exciting perspective to the event, alongside the numerous speakers AMS has already established. As early-bird prices are set to rise from the current cost of $129 to $149 on January 15th, now is a good time to get in on the ground floor.

3D Printing Guides