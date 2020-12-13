3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: December 13, 2020

For this week’s roundup, 3D Systems will be having three different webinars, and Link3D and GoProto are each holding their own webinar on Tuesday. GE Additive will be discussing thermal management in its Wednesday webinar, and Materialise will finish its Think-In Series that same day. Read on for the details!

3D Systems on Metal 3D Printing, GibbsCAM, and Materials

This week, 3D Systems is holding three webinars: one on Tuesday, December 14th, one on Wednesday the 15th, and another on Thursday the 16th. The first one, “Advanced Applications For Metal 3D Printing Manufacturing,” goes from 9-10 pm EST on the 14th, and is about how the company’s efficient metal AM workflow can minimize cost per part while maximizing quality at the same time. The speakers are Timothy Naylor, Regional Sales for 3D Systems, and Amiga Engineering product designer Sarah Cole.

Continuing its ongoing discussion of GibbsCAM 14 features, the company’s 2 pm EST webinar on the 15th, “Introducing GibbsCAM 14: 5- Axis / 3D Material Only,” will focus on the CNC software’s 5-axis milling capability, in addition to its reduction of air cutting, which can also save on costs. The last 3D Systems webinar this week, “Evaluating Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production,” will be hosted on the SME Resource Center and held at 2 pm EST. 3D Systems’ Technical Fellow, Print Process, Marty Johnson, will discuss the company’s Figure 4 technology and how to properly evaluate AM materials for qualifications and production.

Link3D: Digital Transformation for Medical and POC in AM

From 12-1:30 pm EST on Tuesday the 15th, Link3D will be holding an online event and webinar via the Remo Platform, called “Digital Transformation for Medical & Point of Care in Additive Manufacturing.” Things will begin with 15 minutes of virtual networking, and then the company’s SVP Digital Transformation, Janet Kar, and EVP of Global Sales & Marketing, Mark Seaton, will discuss the use of AM in medical devices and point-of-care (POC) applications. Then there will be an interactive fireside chat with Link3D and several speakers: the Mayo Clinic’s Jonathan M. Morris, M.D. Radiologist, and Amy Alexander, Senior Biomedical Engineer, Department of Radiology’s Anatomic Modeling Lab; VisionAir’s Director of Product Development Keith Grafmeyer; and Laura Gilmour, Global Medical Business Development Manager for EOS North America. Everything will wrap up with another 15 minutes of virtual networking.

“With over hundreds of hospitals and medical device OEMs invested in additive manufacturing to improve patient care, it’s no doubt why they’ve turned to digital manufacturing solutions to help scale their initiatives. Increasing number of physicians and application engineers are developing patient-specific parts, surgical tools, anatomical models for surgical training, and orthopedic implants to improve healthcare. “We look forward to sharing our findings, but also bringing industry experts from Mayo Clinic, VisionAir 3D and EOS to share their point of view on how digitalization can help organizations scale their AM operations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

GoProto Discusses TPA Elastomer 3DElastoPrint

Rapid manufacturing company GoProto recently introduced 3DElastoPrint, a 3D printing parts service that makes rubber-like parts using Evonik and HP’s new TPA elastomer material, which is good for applications such as ducting and bellows, end-of-arm tooling, and sportswear. In its “office hours” style webinar, “3DElastoPrint with TPA Elastomer: What, How, Why!” this Tuesday, December 15th, at 12 pm EST, GoProto’s president and CEO Jesse Lea and Rebecca Fecteau, Business Development Manager in Evonik’s High Performance Polymer business, will discuss the new 3DElastoPrint material printed with HP’s MJF technology that offers speed, repeatability, and can print production-ready parts with complex geometries like lattices and undercuts

“This webinar is for you if you are interested in learning more about the most useful material for 3D printed elastomer parts ever introduced for high energy return & tear resistance, soft 90A durometer, and very low fatigue.”

Register for the webinar here.

GE Additive Talks About Additive Thermal Management

Recently, GE Additive held the first webinar in a two-part series to introduce the new 3D printed heat exchanger for GE Aviation’s GE9X jet engine, which received FAA certification this fall. Now this Wednesday the 16th, at 10 am EST, the next webinar in the series, “Additive Thermal Management Takes Flight, Part 2,” will take place. At the end of Part 1, attendees were asked for their feedback on topics they would like to learn about in more detail, and their questions will be answered during Part 2 this week.

Join James Bonar, GE Additive’s AddWorks leader focused on new product integration and technology maturation programs; Mark Fuller, senior designer with more than a decade of AM experience; and Curt Hogan, additive technologies design engineer, as they discuss:

Management of complex CAD geometries

Details on the development process of an AM heat exchanger

Characterization of additive critical engine parts

Certification and qualification of thermal management devices for aerospace

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise Think-In Webinar Series Concludes

The Materialise Think-In Series concludes this week with its last webinar, “Magics Storefront,” following the initial Launch Event, two “What’s New in Magics 25” webinars, and one on Materialise Process Tuner Software. It will be held on Wednesday, December 16th, at 10 am EST. Attendees will learn what extra connectivity and productivity they can get from the Materialise Magics Storefront.

“Round out your 3D printing factory’s use of Materialise software with our new e-commerce/CRM solution coming in 2021: Magics Storefront. Link your customers to your production like never before with its best-in-class features that integrate seamlessly with the widest range of 3D printing technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

