3D Print the New Youbionic Human Arm at Home or Through a Service

Youbionic, founded in 2015, has recently released its new Human Arm. The wildly creative Italian tech startup is on a mission to accentuate already sophisticated technology around the world, while also ambitiously striving to ‘enhance human intellect and physiology.’

Youbionic has been dynamic within the 3D printing and robotics realm, presenting us with samples of everything from emerging augmented reality to unique bionic figures, and even drones; you never know what they will come up with—but we can’t resist seeing what’s next from founder Federico Ciccarese.

This latest device was (like much of their other work) inspired by the anatomy of the human body, engineered to be capable of fluid, natural movement. Offered to users interested in robotics and artificial intelligence, the Youbionic Human Arm is meant for students and professionals specializing in such competitive fields.

“Youbionic Human Arm is the device that will [get you] high-value robotic skills in the job market,” states the Youbionic team on their website.

The high-level, affordable robotics can actually be 3D printed from the workshop or office, or an online 3D printing service (i.materialise, Shapeways and 3DHubs are a couple of great examples).

Upon purchasing the .stl file for use, designers on all levels can use predefined shapes and sizes or customize the devices themselves—along with using the included, simple instructions for assembly, and the steps for connecting servomotors—all provided in the Youbionic Handy Handbook (along with Arduino code, technical drawings, wiring diagrams, and other accompanying media).

“Until now the market offers professional robotic arms at inaccessible prices, or you find toy robotic arms at cheap prices,” states the Youbionic team on their website. “We designed and developed a bionic device with unlimited motion potential, and we did it with accessible components that contained the cost.”

“We believe everyone should have access to the incredible technology available in our modern age.”

Prices for Human Arm parts:

  • 3D Printing Files
  • 3D printing parts at home ($20) or in online service ($70)
  • No11 SG90 Servomotors ($20) for Handy
  • No2 MG996R Servomotors ($15)
  • No2 DS3225 Servomotors ($35)
  • No7 Bearing 8x19x6 ($10)
  • No2 Arduino Nano ($20)
  • No2 Breadboard 170 Points ($3)
  • Jumpers ($2)

Technical Details:

  • Robotic Type: Active Movements
  • Number of active Servo: 11 for Handy
  • Number of active Servo: 4 for Arm
  • Voltage: 5V
  • Kind of Actuators: Servo Motor SG-90 – MG996R – DS3225
  • Servo SG90 Torque: 2.5 Kg/cm – 11 Kg/cm – 25 Kg/cm
  • Arduino IDE for programming
  • Materials: PLA 3D Printed

3D printing and robotics continue to complement one another as technologies that are continually evolving, from autonomous drones to robotics in manufacturing to ultra-programmable electronics. Prosthetics for children continue to evolve at rapid speed too, thanks to ongoing advancements—and the incredible affordability of 3D printing.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Youbionic]
