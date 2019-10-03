Make Your Own 3D Print Design with Expert Guidance

3DPrint.comâ€™s Design Essentials for 3D Printing online crash-course starts October 23 with two live presentations from industry leaders. Over the course of the one-week, learn how to create 3D print-ready designs in our interactive workshop. The dynamic program for the course is filled with expert advice and demonstrations on CAD software.

After 90 minutes of live online tutorial presentations and Q+A from Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist at Wayfair, and Aaron Breuer, CTO and Founder of SelfCAD, youâ€™ll take your new skills to the workshop. Here, youâ€™ll get one-on-one guidance and feedback from an expert facilitator on how to create a toy house and water bottle carrier in Tinkercad, and your own design in SelfCAD. Youâ€™ll walk away with a design that is ready for 3D printing, and the skills, tools, and knowledge that will help you accomplish your future 3D print projects.

Hereâ€™s the schedule:

Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist, Wayfair

Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:00-11:45am ET

Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD

Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:45am-12:30pm ET

Two Live Guest-Speaker Sessions + Online Workshop: How It Works

90 minutes of key principles, case studies, and lessons, presented in two livestream sessions with Q&A. All live sessionsÂ will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

A hands-on assignment to apply what you learn, shared in a small group workshop with one-on-one feedback from an industry expert.

All live content will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

