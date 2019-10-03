Make Your Own 3D Print Design with Expert Guidance

3DPrint.comâ€™s Design Essentials for 3D Printing online crash-course starts October 23 with two live presentations from industry leaders. Over the course of the one-week, learn how to create 3D print-ready designs in our interactive workshop. The dynamic program for the course is filled with expert advice and demonstrations on CAD software.
After 90 minutes of live online tutorial presentations and Q+A from Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist at Wayfair, and Aaron Breuer, CTO and Founder of SelfCAD, youâ€™ll take your new skills to the workshop. Here, youâ€™ll get one-on-one guidance and feedback from an expert facilitator on how to create a toy house and water bottle carrier in Tinkercad, and your own design in SelfCAD. Youâ€™ll walk away with a design that is ready for 3D printing, and the skills, tools, and knowledge that will help you accomplish your future 3D print projects.
Hereâ€™s the schedule:
Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist, Wayfair
Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
11:00-11:45am ET
Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD
Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
11:45am-12:30pm ET
Two Live Guest-Speaker Sessions + Online Workshop: How It Works
- 90 minutes of key principles, case studies, and lessons, presented in two livestream sessions with Q&A. All live sessionsÂ will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.
- A hands-on assignment to apply what you learn, shared in a small group workshop with one-on-one feedback from an industry expert.
- All live content will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.
Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.
You May Also Like
Improving the Strength & Accuracy of 3D Printed Gears
In the recently published â€˜Strength and geometry parameters accuracy improvement of 3D printed polymer gears,â€™ the authors focus on refining strength and precision in FDM 3D printing. Here, rotary motion...
University of California: 3D Printing with Magnetics & Hexaferrite Materials
Max Ho of the University of California recently published his dissertation, â€˜Magnetic 3D Printing of Hexaferrite Material,â€™ exploring the use of progressive technology and materials, and the potential in possible...
Project PLA Makes Recycling & Composting a Reality in the US for 3D Printing Users
As the ongoing need for and conversation about recycling and saving the environment from plastic trash continues, the concern has expanded to the 3D printing industryâ€”and especially since polymers are...
Reducing 3D Printing Collisions with Toolpath Optimization Methodology
While many industries are using 3D printing to manufacture products, the technology has not been largely adopted in large-scale production. According to researchers from the University of ArkansasÂ Department of Industrial...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.