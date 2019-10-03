¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`•rÓ‹ ¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`Ø”²¼ ¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`¥Ð¥Ã¥° ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©`•rÓ‹
¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`¥ô¥£¥È¥ó ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©` ¥³¥Ô©`¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É‚ÎÎï ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥¢¥¯¥»¥µ¥ê©`¥³¥Ô©` iphone¥±©`¥¹¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©` ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É•rÓ‹¥³¥Ô©` •rÓ‹¥³¥Ô©`
Make Your Own 3D Print Design with Expert Guidance - 3DPrint.com | The Voice of 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing

Make Your Own 3D Print Design with Expert Guidance

3 hours by Caitlin McKinney 3D Printing

Share this Article

3DPrint.comâ€™s Design Essentials for 3D Printing online crash-course starts October 23 with two live presentations from industry leaders. Over the course of the one-week, learn how to create 3D print-ready designs in our interactive workshop. The dynamic program for the course is filled with expert advice and demonstrations on CAD software.

 

 

 

 

After 90 minutes of live online tutorial presentations and Q+A from Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist at Wayfair, and Aaron Breuer, CTO and Founder of SelfCAD, youâ€™ll take your new skills to the workshop. Here, youâ€™ll get one-on-one guidance and feedback from an expert facilitator on how to create a toy house and water bottle carrier in Tinkercad, and your own design in SelfCAD. Youâ€™ll walk away with a design that is ready for 3D printing, and the skills, tools, and knowledge that will help you accomplish your future 3D print projects.

Hereâ€™s the schedule:

Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist, Wayfair

Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:00-11:45am ET

Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD

Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:45am-12:30pm ET

Two Live Guest-Speaker Sessions + Online Workshop: How It Works

 

  • 90 minutes of key principles, case studies, and lessons, presented in two livestream sessions with Q&A. All live sessionsÂ  will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

  • A hands-on assignment to apply what you learn, shared in a small group workshop with one-on-one feedback from an industry expert.

  • All live content will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

 

 

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

 

 

Tagged with: â€¢ â€¢ â€¢ â€¢ â€¢

Share this Article

Recent News

Custom Prototypes Creates a Unique Metal 3D Printed Faucet

PLA in FDM 3D Printing: Studying the Effects of Porosity & Crystallinity

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

Improving the Strength & Accuracy of 3D Printed Gears

In the recently published â€˜Strength and geometry parameters accuracy improvement of 3D printed polymer gears,â€™ the authors focus on refining strength and precision in FDM 3D printing. Here, rotary motion...

October 2, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

University of California: 3D Printing with Magnetics & Hexaferrite Materials

Max Ho of the University of California recently published his dissertation, â€˜Magnetic 3D Printing of Hexaferrite Material,â€™ exploring the use of progressive technology and materials, and the potential in possible...

September 30, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Project PLA Makes Recycling & Composting a Reality in the US for 3D Printing Users

As the ongoing need for and conversation about recycling and saving the environment from plastic trash continues, the concern has expanded to the 3D printing industryâ€”and especially since polymers are...

September 12, 2019
3D Printing

Reducing 3D Printing Collisions with Toolpath Optimization Methodology

While many industries are using 3D printing to manufacture products, the technology has not been largely adopted in large-scale production. According to researchers from the University of ArkansasÂ Department of Industrial...

September 10, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.