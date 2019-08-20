Design Essentials for 3D Printing

Course Description

Do you have an idea for a 3D printed object but don’t know where to start? Unlock the world of 3D design and bring your vision to life with this crash course in foundational 3D printing and design. You’ll learn the essentials of CAD, the industry standard in 3D design software, and how to apply it to create your own unique design in just one week!

Access our curriculum of 3D printing design essentials and join live, online demonstrations with leading practitioners. All sessions are recorded for archival access after they take place.