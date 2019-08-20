Design Essentials for 3D Printing
Online event and one-week workshop
October 23, 2019 • 11:00am–12:30pm ET
Early Bird Rate
$69
Ends September 11, 2019
Course Description
Do you have an idea for a 3D printed object but don’t know where to start? Unlock the world of 3D design and bring your vision to life with this crash course in foundational 3D printing and design. You’ll learn the essentials of CAD, the industry standard in 3D design software, and how to apply it to create your own unique design in just one week!
Access our curriculum of 3D printing design essentials and join live, online demonstrations with leading practitioners. All sessions are recorded for archival access after they take place.
Program Outline
October 23, 2019
Session 1
11:00am–11:45pm ET
Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design
No experience required. Learn the basics of CAD and the design rules for 3D printing. This course will cover the full design process, from conception to final prototype and introduce you to essential tools for 3D printing.
October 23, 2019
Session 2
11:45am–12:30pm ET
Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design
Take the next step in 3D print design from basic shapes to real modeling. During this interactive, real-time demo, we’ll dive into the newest features of SelfCAD, a browser-based fully-featured 3D modeling and slicing software, that make designing shapes fast, easy, and fun. You’ll learn best practices on how to create an object from scratch with
- 3D sketching
- basic shapes
- shape generator
- and more!
We will guide you through a whole design-to-print flow within the lesson with SelfCAD.