Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, or Turkey Day, whichever you prefer. It’s a holiday centered around giving thanks, avoiding political discussions with your extended family, and eating your weight in classic fare like stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and of course, turkey.

One thing I’m personally giving thanks for is that this month marks my 10-year anniversary at 3DPrint.com! I am also thankful that you all indulge my various holiday roundups of free 3D printed models, because here comes another one!

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the family this year, why not make this yard sign by Thingiverse user BillfordX to welcome all of your relatives? Printed out of PLA with 0.2 mm layers and no brim or supports, this sign has three pieces, plus the two stakes, and each one takes about 3-3.5 hours to print on a Bambu Lab P1S. Printing, assembly, and remixing instructions are all included. Plus, if you want to make your sign even more festive, check out the companion Thanksgiving Pumpkins model, featuring two flat pumpkins on tall stakes that stand behind the sign.

“About 600 × 200 mm, 13 mm thick. It prints in three pieces that snap together. Each piece fits a 230 mm bed, so any printer with a 256 mm bed will do, but only with the prime tower turned off (see Printing). The joins wind between the letters, so no letter is ever cut in two.”

In need of a good centerpiece for your table, but just can’t bear another year of arranging tiny colorful squashes in a cornucopia again? This little planter in the shape of a pilgrim hat could be just the ticket. Created by Pinshape user TangoFiveCreations, the planter comes in two pieces. The top part of the hat is the planter itself, and the brim is a spill tray.

“The perfect center decoration for your thanksgiving dinner.”

I actually hate cranberry sauce, especially when it’s dumped right out of the can and onto a plate and you can still see the impressions from the can itself in the gelatinous red tube of processed cranberries. I find that absolutely disgusting. But, I love this hilarious 3D printed version of canned cranberry sauce by Cults3D user Bearded_Printer! There are two available options, half or whole, and while the whole version actually prints in two halves, it also comes with a few pieces to help you glue them together. It has three wall loops and 0.2 mm layer height, but doesn’t need any supports. You can scale it up to 133% so it’s the size of a real can of cranberry sauce. Imagine pranking Uncle Carl with this at the dinner table!

“Make sure you have your build plate nice and clean to avoid adhesion issues. Either clean it with an ammonia based cleaner like Windex or clean it with high quality dish soap and warm water. IPA also helps, but not guaranteed to work.”

Okay, on to real food now. This cookie cutter set by Pinshape user MorenaP includes a cookie cutter silhouette, a fondant piece you can press into a fondant layer or straight into the cookie dough, and a stand that you’ll need to glue in the back of the fondant piece. If you’re not making cookies this year, but have some kids to entertain while you’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen, this also works with Play-Doh! Just be sure to thoroughly wash the pieces if you do decide to make turkey-shaped cookies when the kids are done playing.

“My printing settings are in the txt file, including suggestions for cooking recipes and colouring.”

I also really like this set of cookie cutters and stamps from Thingiverse user printsthatpay, made with free cookie cutter generator Meshcast. The set includes five autumnal shapes: a turkey, a slice of pie, an acorn, an oak tree leaf, and a pumpkin. Each cutter has its own stamp that presses the details, like the turkey’s tail or the whipped cream on the pie, into the cookie. These print flat with no supports, in PETG or PLA, with 15% infill and 0.2 mm layers. Plenty of other instructions are included, including making and baking!

“Bake the leaves and acorns from a spiced dough (cinnamon, ginger and a little molasses) and brush them with an egg wash before baking: the pressed veins and scales come out darker and the cookies look like real autumn leaves.”

Finally, I think this pencil topper by Cults3D user WildWiggly is just about the cutest turkey I have ever seen. You’ll want to print this at 100% scale, because any more or less changes the pencil fit and spinner gap. It should work on any multicolor printer, with 0.12 mm layer height, three walls, and 15% gyroid infill. No brims, supports, or assembly are needed, and the prime tower should be on during printing. You’ll use about 14.1 g of PLA filament, plus purge for the color changes. Once the turkey is off the build plate, push it onto a standard pencil, and it will spin a full 360°!

“After printing, give the spinner in the bottom a little turn so it moves freely, then push the unsharpened end of a standard pencil in and spin it.”

Happy Thanksgiving from the 3DPrint.com team, and, as always, happy 3D printing!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.