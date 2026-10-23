3D Printing Financials: Prodways Printer Revenue Jumps 130% in Q3

French 3D printing company Prodways (EPA: ALPWG) reported a 130% increase in printer revenue in the third quarter of 2026, driven by growing demand for its MOVINGLight technology for ceramic applications. The company also announced an order for around ten MOVINGLight printers from a U.S. aerospace customer, with deliveries expected in 2027.

The order is one of the main developments in Prodways’ latest financial results. It comes as several industrial customers begin moving their 3D printing applications beyond testing and development and into series production.

Prodways’ Systems division, which now consists entirely of its printer business, generated €1.2 million in revenue during the quarter, compared with €500,000 a year earlier. For the first nine months of 2026, printer revenue reached €3 million, up 48% from €2 million in the same period last year.

Much of this growth came from MOVINGLight printers used for ceramic applications. Prodways has been working with industrial customers to develop these applications, and some are now moving into regular production. As for the order of around ten printers, Prodways did not name the U.S. aerospace customer, reveal the contract’s value, or say what parts the machines will produce.

3D Printing Services Face a Slower Quarter

While printer sales increased, Prodways’ Products division had a more difficult quarter. Revenue fell 9% to €6 million, compared with €6.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. The division includes Digital Manufacturing, which produces 3D printed parts, prototypes and small production runs, and Audiology, which makes custom hearing protection and hearing aid components using 3D printing. Both businesses saw similar declines, with Audiology facing temporary production problems in August and September as the company brought its teams together at one site.

In Digital Manufacturing, Prodways reported that its German operations had stabilized after several quarters of falling activity. Business in France remained weaker, with fewer parts produced than in the third quarter of 2025. The company attributed this mainly to a decline in smaller orders during the summer.

Prodways did manage to secure two major manufacturing orders during the quarter, although it did not share details about the customers or the value of the deals. Since these projects will take longer to complete, the revenue will come in over time. This leaves Prodways with two different trends in its 3D printing operations. Demand for its industrial printers is increasing, particularly for ceramic applications, while its parts manufacturing business is still seeing fewer orders.

Prodways Reshapes Its Business

Prodways is also making changes to its business. Earlier this year, it sold its Software business for €35 million and is now looking to sell its Materials business, operated by DeltaMed. Both businesses have been excluded from its reported revenue, and Prodways has adjusted its 2025 figures to make comparisons easier. As a result, the Systems division now consists only of 3D printer sales. This means the 130% growth came entirely from printer sales.

Prodways is continuing the divestment process for DeltaMed and said it hopes to provide further updates in the coming weeks. The company has not announced a completed sale or identified a buyer in its earnings report.

Overall, Prodways reported €7.2 million in third-quarter revenue, up just 1% from €7.1 million a year earlier. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached €22.7 million, also up 1%. Strong printer sales helped make up for the decline in Digital Manufacturing and Audiology, keeping the company’s overall revenue stable. In addition, for the full year, Prodways maintained its forecast for stable or slightly growing revenue from continuing operations, along with an improvement in its current EBITDA margin.

Prodways shares closed at €0.512 on October 21, down 1.54% on the first trading day after the company released its results. The stock had closed at €0.520 the previous day, before the announcement.

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