Pass the Turkey, Please: I’m Thankful for These Turkey Day 3D Printables

It’s that magical time of year in the U.S. when the leaves have fallen, the temperature is dropping—maybe it’s already snowed—and the stores are filled with Christmas decorations and wrapping and sales, but it’s only November. That’s right, it’s Thanksgiving! If you’re like me, you’re grumpily tapping your foot along to catchy carols like “Jingle Bells” in the grocery store while you mutter to yourself about how it’s too early for Christmas because you haven’t enjoyed your turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie yet. But now the day is finally here, and as always, you can count on me to give you some great ideas for keeping 3D printing at the center of your holiday gathering!

Before anyone arrives, you’ll need to get things started in the kitchen, and this 3D printed spoon rest by Pinshape user barb_3dprintny is the perfect accessory to keep your stove clean while you’re cooking. She designed this herself in Tinkercad, and used a temperature-resistant filament “so it can be thrown in the dishwasher without getting deformed.”

Cults3D user LizzB 3D printed this hilarious wreath made entirely of turkeys, perfect to hang on the front door to welcome your guests. A flat bottom was added for easier printing, and you’ll need supports for this wreath, mostly under the legs and wings of the turkeys.

Your table will be the talk of the town once it’s decked out with this 3D printed cornucopia centerpiece by Thingiverse user DaveMakesStuff. In order to preserve that braided texture on all the surfaces, the model, printed here using Eryone Matte Dew White PLA filament, is a two-piece print without supports, and should be oriented with the flat surfaces on the build plates. You’ll need to glue the braided rim on top of the horn, and the file includes small pins that can help with alignment if needed.

“The “cornucopia”, also called the “horn of plenty”, is a symbol of abundance and nourishment used in Thanksgiving celebrations in different parts of the world. It is commonly pictured overflowing with produce, flowers, or nuts.”

Thanksgiving is a day where you spend time with your loved ones eating until you can’t feel feelings anymore, or something like that. So with all that food, something else you’ll need at your Thanksgiving table is this adorable two-piece napkin holder, designed by Pinshape user MakePrintable. Just because you’re busy arguing with your relatives while stuffing your face with pumpkin pie doesn’t mean you can’t keep your fingers clean.

You’ll need decorations for your Thanksgiving gathering, and this little “turkey kit card” by Thingiverse user FlameKitty would make the perfect addition. It could also be used as a hostess gift if you’re going to someone else’s house for the feast.

“I designed this model using Tinkercad. Mostly I used the “scribble tool” to make it.”

If you’ve read any of my previous holiday print roundups, you’ll know that I sometimes like my decorations a little on the weird side, and this adorably evil pumpkin pie print, by MyMiniFactory user The Dragon’s Den, definitely fits the bill. It’s printed with a small loop on top, so it can be used as a keychain or tiny fanged hanging decoration, and was printed in place with no supports, 10-15% infill, and .1 or .2 height. Plus, this model also includes an extra STL of Oogy Boogy from the beloved “Nightmare Before Christmas” stop-motion animation movie.

“Evil Pumpkin Pies eyes move and it looks like it wants to bite my finger off for trying to eat some pumpkin pie and hes smiling about it lol.”

Continuing with the slightly weird Thanksgiving decoration trend, I’m a big fan of Dungeons & Dragons (currently playing a Level 10 forest gnome bard), and this turkey-hydra creature looks like it stepped right out of the pages of D&D’s Monster Manual (MM).

You might recognize the name of MyMiniFactory user mz4250, who created the design—Army veteran, 3D designer, and D&D player Miguel Zavala, who 3D sculpted and printed the hundreds of creatures from the MM, the miscellaneous creatures from Appendix A, the Demon Lords of D&D from the Out of the Abyss source book, and more.

Finally, it’s not Thanksgiving without some turkey legs at dinner, and here’s a silly pair of 3D printed ones! Obviously for dancing and not for eating, this drumstick with jiggly, articulated legs was created by Cults3D user CM_Design, and prints without supports, with a .2 mm layer height. During assembly, the bone should pressure fit right into the leg, but you might need a little glue to keep it secure.

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at 3DPrint.com, and as always, happy 3D printing!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.