HP plays a unique role in additive manufacturing (AM), befitting its status as one of the rare major legacy hardware brands with an active industry presence. Many have tried, but almost all have failed; HP, however, has somehow figured out how to stay the course.

Because it’s such a multifaceted company, we don’t get a lot of granular insight into the performance of HP’s AM division when earnings are reported. However, after the company’s release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2026 earnings report, we do know that HP’s AM division delivered the seventh straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth, suggesting that AM was a standout even in a solid quarter overall (“better-than-expected” hardware sales; revenue growth of over 9 percent YOY). In particular, AM stood out compared to the broader Print division that it’s a part of, which actually saw its revenue fall by nearly a percentage point relative to the same quarter in 2025.

Now, despite not getting that much specific AM-related information in HP’s earnings report, there are some other recently-announced details worth mentioning involving HP, related to at least a couple other publicly-traded companies in the AM industry. Protolabs, for instance, in its own earnings report, announced that its Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) fleet continued to yield massive revenue expansion, growing over 40 percent YTD. Shortly thereafter, Protolabs announced plans for a huge MJF investment, which will result in 50 percent additional MJF capacity for the contract manufacturer.

Additionally, as I noted in my post about HP’s Formnext announcements, the company has partnered with digital manufacturing network Xometry to bring the latter’s manufacturing capabilities to the MJF ecosystem. This means that by early next year, customers seeking easier access to MJF parts will have an easier time finding suppliers with available capacity, and, with Xometry’s data-backed software tools, will be able to optimize build configurations to maximize the economics of each print.

Finally, while it’s not a publicly-traded company, it’s no less significant that ADDMAN announced a purchase of an additional 81 MJF machines back in September. Clearly, some of HP’s major customers expect no slowdown in MJF parts demand next year, even after a couple of years of sustained growth.

Drones are obviously one big explanation, but based on the strong demand that Protolabs is seeing for robotics components, MJF for robotics is something I would keep my eye on as well. HP has long highlighted their platform’s advantages for more traditional robotics applications like End of Arm Tooling. But the company’s printers are also being used by startups in the rapidly growing humanoid market, and this is a space that investors — especially in the US — have been pouring money into over the last couple of years.

Of course HP also has a metal 3D printing business, and, again as I discussed in the Formnext post, the company has kept adding materials, partners, and applications to its repertoire for the Metal Jet line. HP’s focus on both tungsten and copper shows that the company has an excellent feel for where the demand drivers will be coming from as the metal AM market scales.

HP’s AM business looks well set up for 2027, which is a good sign as the company gears up to start shipping the new MJF 1200 to the general commercial market in April. The machine’s lower cost should align well with demand from customers who are looking to add new capacity quickly. If the trajectory continues, maybe we’ll start to hear more specifics about the AM division on the company’s earnings calls.

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