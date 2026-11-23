Well folks, I suggested that, depending on the results of the 2026 US midterm elections — i.e., if the Democrats won big, as was expected — we should expect a ramp-up of action involving NATO-wide additive manufacturing (AM) collaboration with Ukraine, and sure enough, a couple of weeks after the election, the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) announced a collaboration on 3D printed UAVs.

I also cautioned in a follow-up post that, even in a best-case scenario, a shift back to something resembling a normal relationship between the US and the rest of NATO would take some time. So, while this is no doubt positive news for anyone concerned about the recent decline in support for Ukraine’s war effort, it’s still just a small first step, albeit one that sets an important precedent.

As for the collaboration itself, the details are light so far, but by now, anyone who follows the AM industry at all closely should know more or less what these sorts of projects are like. According to what we do know, however, there’s already been a seminar participated in by “the Defense Forces of Ukraine, [AM] experts, and representatives of NATO member countries”. This involved using 3D printing for drone MRO and “modernization”; “supplying units with essential components”, which is perhaps something related to digital supply chain management; and I’m assuming “developing tactical logistics” has to do with expeditionary AM. I’m not sure if all this happened at the EU’s AM Village workshop, which NATO participated in for the first time over the summer, but either way, that workshop is probably a good model for the sorts of things JATEC is working on to get the ball rolling.

The essential point is the sheer fact that this is something that’s now being openly discussed. Also, there’s this from the announcement on Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) website (which I’ve been quoting from, second link in the first sentence):

“Importantly, the project translates Ukraine’s battlefield experience into solutions that strengthen defense capabilities through cooperation with NATO partners.”

Yes! That is indeed what’s important about it, and why it’s arguably insulting to even debate whether or not Ukraine deserves Western aid: is it really “aid” when NATO gives money to a nation that is providing it with what’s infinitely more valuable to NATO than money, which is the data and know-how from what is one of the most active live combat zones the 21st century has witnessed? That sounds to me like a transaction, and one that NATO is getting the better end of the deal on.

Meanwhile, as for what I said about this being just a small step: the faction that doesn’t want NATO and Ukraine cooperating isn’t simply backing down. At NATO headquarters this week, US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby told Ukraine to lay off deep strikes in Russian territory because they “have not been effective”, a statement that the UK disagreed with, and which Germany referred to as “stupid”. Nor did the European nations care for Putin’s demand that NATO roll back its membership to 1997, which would mean removing half of the 32 current members.

These are stall tactics, as with everything in the modern form of “diplomacy” where world leaders marshal public opinion via social media engagement. There’s no real way of knowing, then, what predetermined outcome it is that everyone is working towards, but the behavior on display will make the business environment uncertain for a while, and this is surely one of the main objectives influencing how events are unfolding. An opportunity is opening up, but the process that determines who gets it will not be fair.

Thus, we might do better to consider what signals all this gives for sectors outside defense, which are the ones where the most businesses actually have a chance to succeed based on, you know, operating as sound businesses. For one thing, it emphasizes the extent to which major stakeholders in the global economy view international collaboration on distributed manufacturing activity as a concept that’s technically mature enough to roll the dice on, and this is a takeaway with universal applicability.

I would suggest exploring this in the realm of the power grid, which itself is a de facto offshoot of national security at this point. Earlier this year, Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras announced a polymer hand wheel application the company manufactured with distributed AM, and, while you might not consider that the most exciting use case, the key point is that an oil giant is expressing that distributed AM is something it’s not only interested in but is actively working on. The fact that, aside from workforce development and manufacturing capacity, energy consumption is the main thing standing in the way of the data center boom means we’ll see all those things combined more and more in the near future. Distributed AM has a big role to play in that context.

Image courtesy of Ukraine’s MOD

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