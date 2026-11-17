Earlier this year, Sarah Saunders reported on HP’s unveiling of the MJF 1200, a machine which, as Sarah told you, is meant to directly address the need to improve production economics so that the expansion of the additive manufacturing (AM) user market can accelerate. If you pay consistent attention to how HP markets its AM offerings, this is the message they focus on most diligently.

However, surrounding the company’s latest announcements, timed to align with HP’s exhibit at Formnext (Hall 12.1, Booth D41), the company has made this concern more central than ever, with Alex Moñino, the SVP and GM of HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, explicitly stating that, “The next phase of industrial [AM] will be defined by production economics and scale.” HP made at least half a dozen announcements about what it’s doing across its AM business lines to meet that need.

To begin, select customers will begin to receive the first MJF 1200 units in January of next year, prior to the general market launch of the machine in April 2027. As Sarah noted in her article on the MJF 1200 when it was first revealed, the system is “below $60,000”, while also including a number of features related to automation that should make it easier to integrate into existing businesses. In its Formnext announcements, HP also announced that it has partnered with DyeMansion to qualify the MJF 1200 for DyeMansion’s Powershot Go post-processing system. DyeMansion designed the Powershot Go, its latest offering in post-processing hardware, with the exact same theme of production economics -> lower barriers to entry that’s behind the MJF 1200.

Meanwhile, for existing HP users of the HP Jet Fusion 5600, the company is launching a configuration called High Productivity Print Mode, which is exactly what it sounds like (and which is expected to be available to the general market early next year). According to the company, High Productivity Print Mode increases output by 20 percent, which can both reduce the ownership cost of machines for existing users and make the 5600 more attractive to potential buyers. The company also revealed a new partnership with Xometry that HP says will “expand access to MJF parts across virtually any batch size” and will get parts to customers faster while also enabling service bureaus and contract manufacturers that use HP to maximize machine utilization.

This also capitalizes on Xometry’s data intelligence capabilities, capabilities that Xometry highlighted in its latest earnings call. And that’s not the only way that HP is taking into consideration the demand for more benefits unlocked by smart manufacturing: the company is also giving users of the 5600 the ability to incorporate AI chat in the design process. That’s particularly timely given that Anthropic just announced a Claude for manufacturing initiative.

As for metal, HP announced several new collaborations related to new material offerings, including some of the metals that look like good candidates to be top demand drivers in the years ahead. One of these, tungsten carbide, involves a preferred partner agreement the company recently announced with Hyperion, an Ohio-based firm offering comprehensive metal processing services. Another announcement involves copper, with HP user Dauch (the company that resulted from the combination of American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), GKN Automotive, and GKN Powder Metallurgy) now providing 3D printed copper parts to the commercial market, with an emphasis on thermal management applications.

These aren’t even all of the announcements! But the core principle at work is clear: if you already own an HP machine, the company is constantly working to do whatever it can to increase your ROI, and if you don’t own an HP machine, the company is doing everything it can to sway your decision by lowering total cost of ownership.

Aside from how impressive a feat it is to make the same strategy work across both polymers and metals simultaneously, what stands out about all these announcements is the multidimensional approach that HP has taken to the singular objective of improving AM production economics. Above all, the company understands that lowering the cost of a machine isn’t necessarily how you do that. Yes, the MJF 1200 is less expensive than comparable systems, but without everything else HP built into the design philosophy —especially making it easier to use—the lower upfront cost is just a one-time savings.

Instead, the lower upfront cost is simply the way you get your foot in the door of an AM workflow that, if utilized effectively, can change a business’s entire understanding of the relative cost efficiencies of AM vs. other production methods. In a given case, this may not mean that AM is cheaper to use than injection molding, for instance. But if the cost difference is negligible enough that all the other advantages of 3D printing more than offset the higher cost, the outcome can be just as meaningful.

This is the benchmark for how all AM companies need to be thinking about how they approach potential users. It’s a very positive sign for the future of the AM market that we’re seeing more and more thinking along these same lines, both in general and at Formnext 2026, specifically.

Images courtesy of HP

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