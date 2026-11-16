Bambu Wants to Run Circles Around You

Bambu Lab is unveiling Bambu Circle, essentially its own 3D printing service. The company wants to build a network of local people who offer services, community, filament sales, printer sales, training, and 3D printing. Bambu will offer training to let companies get certified, and the Circle users will work with and in Makerworld as well.

If you have additional ideas for the types of services that you would like to offer, you can suggest them to Bambu. The company will roll out the service in the Netherlands and then Germany and France. You can sign up for Circle at Formnext. The company said, “Bambu Lab’s long-term goal is for every user in Europe to have an authorized partner within a 1-hour drive.” Now that’s a very ambitious goal and could mean finding 500 to 1,500 partners to cover Europe.

The company thinks that,

“The idea is straightforward: whatever you need — a helping hand, a place to meet, or a service — there should be a certified partner nearby. Every user has different needs and a different level of confidence when it comes to technical matters. Some may simply want someone to take a look at their printer in person. Others are looking for a place where they can meet people who share their passion. Bambu Circle complements our existing support with local expertise, ensuring that there is always an option close to home.” First off, this is a slap in the face to current resellers. They have given local language support, service, and distribution worldwide so far. This may vastly reduce their business and will give them more competition. It may also make it very confusing for customers as to who could do what and who is allowed to do what. It may reduce some resellers’ attention to Bambu since they would have less exclusivity than with other partners. It’s also a huge risk for Bambu because you could effectively replace an office with regular hours, trained staff, and professionalism with someone who may not really put in the requisite effort. Or someone who sees it as a side gig they do sometimes, but will drop as well. Especially for service calls and training; this could be detrimental. And the biggest problem, of course, is that the quality and effort may be very uneven across the circle. The program requires you to have a company, but in Europe many people work from home and don’t have huge homes, so this may be a bit weird for a lot of people. And there’s a safety issue with letting people into your home or visiting someone at home.

Bambu will need a fair way to provide feedback, judge effectiveness, and remove people who don’t stack up. There is real risk here to the Bambu brand and experience. Bad advice, poor repairs, unprofessional behavior, or negative customer experiences could really hurt them here. And the experience could be very diluted as well. Essentially, Bambu is doing a lot of the stuff that 3DHubs used to. Local 3D printing services and local Major and community events are taken directly from the 3DHubs playbook.

Having said this, it’s a brilliant play. The company has tens of millions of users worldwide. It could lose its lead at any time with the emergence of new competitors or machines. Sure, it will compete by making better software and machines. But this could help it solidify its lead and build real barriers to competition. It’s using its advantage now to build what could be a real, hard-to-replicate asset. At the same time, a real community could emerge worldwide around this. People could find a lot of joy in connecting with like-minded 3D printing users, as well as people who want to make their own cosplay items, for example. Many people are lonely, and a lot of people are part of global movements or subcultures that have almost no adherents locally. Connecting just some of these people around your brand could be super valuable.

For smaller cities and more remote locations, having someone with the right nozzle or filament on hand could also be a godsend. If we don’t see it as a store but as someone you could make an appointment with for help, it could be super doable and valuable. Instead of waiting a few days for a replacement part, you could get one in an hour or two. At the same time, just being able to do a simple course on design or operating your printer could be a real time saver as well. Looking into the future, if we could have, say, 500 locations across Europe and each of those would have like 10 Bambus in them, you could have a formidable print service offering.

That could very well be a super valuable thing for the firm. And Judy, who 3D prints your first parts, could then sell you a machine, train you, and keep selling you filament. You’d have a real connection with her and, through her, with Bambu. I don’t know if this will work; they’ll have to market it well to get enough critical mass. But if they do build out 500 or more partners, they could have created a real local community for the brand, improved their service levels, enabled their users to adopt the technology faster, enabled some users to profit from the technology or at least print for free, extended their brand worldwide, and partially solidified their current lead while creating a core group of advocates. And all in all, this wouldn’t be very expensive to do, with much of the effort and cost carried by the people signing up to be in the circle. Strategically, it is a solid move, and it could be brilliant for the company if executed well.

Bambu Lab will present the program throughout Formnext 2026 at Hall 12.1, Booth G01, where visitors can learn more and sign up for the Bambu Circle partner waiting list.

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