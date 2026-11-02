AMPulse Asia: The Push to Scale Up 3D Printing

China’s latest metal AM investments, Japan’s new hybrid manufacturing systems, and Australia’s defense-related projects lead this edition of AMPulse Asia. The 12 stories also cover advances in single-crystal 3D printing, government support for emerging technologies, and plans to bring 3D printed medical solutions to China.

China

Farsoon revises share placement ceiling

Farsoon outlined a RMB 1.754 billion ($263 million) share placement in its October 30 filing. The funds would support an AM service platform and a global operations center, with total project investment of RMB 2.835 billion ($426 million). The listed company plans to cover the remaining costs through other funding sources. The share placement remains subject to approval.

BLT approves millions for materials subsidiary

Bright Laser Technologies approved an RMB 117.98 million ($17.7 million) capital injection into its wholly owned subsidiary, Xi’an Bodian Materials, on October 27. The funding comes from proceeds raised in 2023 and will support a metal powder production project. The subsidiary will add RMB 17.86 million ($2.7 million) to its registered capital, with the remainder going into capital reserves.

Global Laser Box starts Changsha metal-AM base project

Global Laser Box began work on its Changsha production base on October 27. According to local reports, the project will occupy about 5,000 square meters of leased space and support metal printer development and manufacturing, printing services, and laser development. Production is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Tianhai introduces metal printers

Hunan Tianhai Intelligent Machinery introduced its TH-350 industrial metal printer and TH-115 precision model at an October 28 product launch in Xiangtan. The company says it developed the machine structures, controls, and slicing software internally. It also signed agreements covering vocational training and regional equipment distribution.

Researchers print meter-scale titanium single crystals

Beijing Institute of Technology and collaborators reported meter-tall Ti-6Al-4V single crystals in Nature on October 21. The researchers used alternating heat pulses to control crystal growth during wire-arc additive manufacturing. The team also produced single-crystal lattices with zigzag ligaments and samples made from refractory metals. Furthermore, the researchers tested the titanium specimens’ resistance to deformation under sustained stress at elevated temperatures and extended the method to tungsten, molybdenum, niobium, and a molybdenum-niobium alloy.

Japan

Mazak adds deposition cutting and grinding in one machine

Yamazaki Mazak announced the INTEGREX i-450S NEO AM on October 23, with sales starting October 26. The hybrid system combines powder-fed laser deposition, cutting, and grinding in a single setup, targeting coating and surface-treatment applications. The reported starting price is JPY 216.8 million ($1.4 million) before tax, and Mazak aims to sell two units annually.

HORKOS and Meltio launch NX70 DUO version AM

HORKOS and Meltio announced the NX70 DUO version AM on October 21. Based on HORKOS’s NX70 1510B machining center, it combines wire-laser metal deposition and precision cutting in one machine. The partners also reported a sale to an unnamed industrial customer. Pricing, delivery timing and production performance figures were not disclosed.

South Korea

Lincsolution receives government flagship-company designation

Lincsolution received its South Korean government designation as a leading materials, parts and equipment company on October 29. The designation provides access to support for research, commercialization, financing, and overseas-market support. The company is developing metal powder bed fusion equipment that uses high-power diode lasers and optics to expose an entire area at once, rather than scanning point by point.

ROKIT plans China exports

ROKIT Healthcare outlined its China skin-regeneration rollout on October 30. It plans to begin exporting its Dr. INVIVO equipment and skin-regeneration kits in December, followed by diabetic foot procedures at Boao Super Hospital in January 2027. The Hainan pilot-zone program is intended to generate clinical evidence for an application seeking broader regulatory approval in China.

Australia

AML3D receives Northrop Grumman order

AML3D announced an ARCEMY X order from Northrop Grumman on October 26. The approximately A$2.2 million ($1.5 million) system will support the U.S. submarine industrial base at Northrop Grumman’s facility in Sunnyvale, California. The order includes a two-year maintenance and services package. AML3D will supply the system from its Stow, Ohio, facility, with final installation expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

Aurora secures placement commitments

Aurora Labs secured commitments for a two-tranche A$6 million ($4.2 million) placement announced October 28. Shares are priced at A$0.055 ($0.039) each. The company plans to use the funding for turbojet production lines, additional metal AM equipment, production data packs, and manufacturing systems. One tranche remains subject to shareholder approval.

Rosebank leads two-year aircraft laser-repair project

Rosebank Engineering will lead a two-year laser-repair research project announced October 26 with RMIT and Swinburne, backed by AMCRC. The partners will study directed energy deposition and laser rescanning to repair aerospace alloys while controlling their internal structure, potentially reducing the need for heat treatment after printing. Testing will cover tensile strength, fatigue, residual stress, corrosion, and wear to help qualify the repair process for aerospace use.

Prepared by AMPulse

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