Scaling AM Suppressor Production: Oerlikon AM & ATLIX Rise to the Challenge

End-of-barrel suppressors, oftentimes referred to as silencers, function by capturing and redirecting high-pressure propellant gases through carefully engineered internal structures and channels. By disrupting the gas flow before it exits the muzzle, these devices significantly reduce acoustic signature and muzzle flash generated when the firearm is discharged.

Once considered a niche accessory, firearm suppressors have entered a period of rapid expansion, particularly in the United States market. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), approximately 2.2 million suppressors were sold and licensed between May 2021 and July 2024. To put that figure into perspective, prior to May 2021 an estimated 2.6 million suppressors had been registered in U.S. since the enactment of the National Firearms Act of 1934. In just three years, suppressor ownership in the U.S. nearly doubled.

What is driving the surge? Advances in suppressor innovation, enabled by metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology and materials, have unlocked new designs that significantly improve performance. The ability to produce complex, internal channels with AM reduces blowback pressure and recoil, lowering the risk of head injury and hearing loss. These new technological advancements, combined with recent federal deregulations, has led to a substantial increase in adoption across military, law enforcement, and especially civilian enthusiast and hunting markets.

To meet this growing demand, major firearm manufacturers are turning to advanced manufacturing equipment and experienced production partners to keep innovating at scale. That’s where Oerlikon AM and leading laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology provider ATLIX deliver.

Precision & Production

Oerlikon AM operates a 125,000 square foot, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing center in Charlotte, NC. Equipped with a fleet of metal 3D printing systems and supported by world-class engineering expertise, Oerlikon AM continues to address the most demanding applications across aerospace, defense, and semiconductor manufacturing.

In June 2025, Oerlikon AM announced a major production milestone: the manufacture of more than 25,000 additively manufactured suppressors using a proprietary MetcoAdd® nickel powder on the ATLIX TruPrint platform series. This achievement aligns with a recent Additive Manufacturing Research report projecting that AM penetration for suppressor manufacturing will 30% by 2032. Just months later, Oerlikon doubled its fleet of TruPrint metal 3D printers, becoming the largest contract manufacturing partner in North America.

“Scaling suppressor production takes far more than simply printing parts — it requires precision, repeatability, and industrial-grade reliability at volume,” says Dan Haller, Oerlikon AM Head of Commercial. “With ATLIX TruPrint technology, we produce highly complex suppressor designs in a single build that previously required multipart assemblies. This boosts performance and durability while cutting production time and complexity. As demand – particularly in the fast-growing defense sector – continues to rise, ATLIX delivers the robust LPBF platform we rely on to scale confidently while maintaining the quality our customers expect.”

Through end-to-end engineering support and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, Oerlikon AM is helping shape the future of product development and production across key markets. Its expanding partnership with ATLIX is a major contributor to both current success and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond.

Partnership & Innovation

ATLIX, formerly TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing, is positioned to build on its strong industrial legacy while advancing the next generation of additive manufacturing innovation. Although the ATLIX brand is relatively new, its technology foundation and history of trusted partnerships are both deep and well established.

The longstanding partnership between Oerlikon AM and TRUMPF (now ATLIX) dates back to 2002 and is poised to accelerate further with the installation of the next generation TruPrint 5000 platform in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The TruPrint 5000 platform, described as ATLIX’s most industrial and innovative system to date, is expected to significantly expand Oerlikon AM’s suppressor manufacturing capacity. Engineered to set new benchmarks in reliability and performance, the TruPrint 5000 represents a pivotal advancement in additive manufacturing and serves as a foundation for future innovation.

Together, ATLIX and Oerlikon AM will continue supporting the firearms industry with advanced end-of-barrel innovation and production capabilities. To learn more, visit www.atlix.com or connect with the ATLIX team at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies event in New York City, February 24-25.

At Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2026, ATLIX CEO Matthias Himmelsbach will participate in a panel called “From Mainstream to Ubiquity: 3D Printing for Dentistry” on February 25th. This session is part of the broader AMS 2026 conference, which brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the global AM ecosystem. Learn more and register here.

