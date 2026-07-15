IperionX Raises $50 Million to Expand U.S. Titanium Production

IperionX has raised about $50 million through a public offering to speed up the commercial rollout of its U.S. titanium manufacturing business. The company sold 2.275 million shares at $21.98 each. It plans to use the funding to expand production in Virginia, continue developing its titanium project in Tennessee, and support research into its low-carbon titanium technologies.

Cantor Fitzgerald served as the lead manager for the offering, with Roth Capital Partners and B. Riley Securities acting as co-managers. The firm has recently been involved in several advanced manufacturing financings, including Velo3D’s $50 million public offering earlier this year and Elmet Group’s initial public offering.

Rather than using the proceeds for acquisitions or debt repayment, IperionX said it will invest directly in expanding its manufacturing business. The company plans to increase production capacity at its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, while also continuing development of the Camden Titanium Project in Tennessee.

IperionX is trying to build a domestic titanium supply chain at a time when the United States is placing greater emphasis on producing critical materials at home. Instead of relying on traditional titanium production methods, the company has developed technologies to recycle titanium scrap and manufacture new titanium products at lower cost and with lower emissions. Its titanium can be used in industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, and additive manufacturing.

Titanium has long been considered one of the most important materials for high-performance manufacturing. It is as strong as many types of steel while weighing much less, making it attractive for industries where reducing weight can improve performance or lower fuel consumption. Those qualities have made titanium a key material for aircraft, spacecraft, defense systems, medical implants, and other demanding applications.

The company has been steadily moving from research into commercial production over the past two years. It has secured funding and support from the U.S. Department of Defense, expanded manufacturing in Virginia, and continued developing the large titanium mineral resource at its Tennessee project. Those efforts reflect the growing demand for domestically produced titanium as manufacturers seek more secure supply chains.

That demand has become even more important as governments and manufacturers look to reduce their dependence on overseas suppliers for critical materials. In recent years, the United States has increased its focus on strengthening domestic supply chains for metals used in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing. Companies such as IperionX hope to benefit from that shift by producing titanium closer to the customers that use it.

The announcement is also important for the additive manufacturing industry as a whole. Titanium is one of the most widely used metals in industrial 3D printing because it combines high strength with low weight. It is commonly used to produce aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial components, making a larger domestic supply of titanium an important step for manufacturers that rely on metal additive manufacturing.

Titanium is already one of the most common metals used in industrial 3D printing, especially for aerospace, defense, and medical parts. As more companies bring metal additive manufacturing into production, demand for a steady supply of titanium continues to grow. Expanding production in the United States could give manufacturers another domestic source for the material.

For IperionX, the financing is another step in its transition from developing new titanium technologies to producing them at commercial scale. The company’s long-term goal is to build an integrated U.S. titanium business, covering everything from raw materials and recycled titanium feedstock to finished titanium products for advanced manufacturing markets. If successful, the expansion would strengthen domestic titanium production while supporting industries that rely on lightweight, high-performance materials.

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